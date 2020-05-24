Local health departments are only distributing coronavirus-related reports over Memorial Day weekend if there is a positive case.
While Boyd and Carter counties have been quiet, there is one additional COVID-19 case in Greenup County.
An 83-year-old Greenup County man who tested positive is in hospital isolation, according to the Greenup County Health Department’s Saturday report.
In all, there have been 38 positive cases in Boyd, 14 in Greenup and eight in Carter. Thirteen of the 14 Greenup County patients have recovered.
Gov. Andy Beshear didn’t give an update Sunday and won’t today, either. The next one is scheduled for Tuesday at 5 p.m.