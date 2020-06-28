District 9 of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced a new cable barrier coming to 8 miles of I-64 in Rowan County. This is part of two safety projects totaling $3 million.
With work complete on a median cable barrier along 10 miles of I-64 in Boyd County, contractors have moved cable installation to 8 miles of the interstate in Rowan County.
Work zone signs and barrels are in place now on I-64 from mile marker 129 near the Bath County line to mile marker 137 at the Morehead exit, and crews are installing new median cable barrier there. The left lane of the interstate will be closed daily through June, July and August in locations where crews are working to install concrete pads, anchor posts and cables.
The work zone could shift week to week. Motorists should slow down — speed limit will be 55 mph — watch for merging traffic, and expect delays approximately 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. There will be no lane closures at night or when crews are not working. Work areas will be double-fine zones. Cable barrier, which uses a high-tension fence of continuous steel cables to help prevent vehicles from crossing the median into opposing traffic, is a safety device often used on interstates and divided highways to reduce crossovers and the severity of crashes.
The recent work, covering 18 miles of I-64, is part of two Kentucky Transportation Cabinet projects awarded to George B. Stone Company, LLC, for a total of $3,071,715.25.
Once the projects are complete, protective cable barrier will be in place at median areas along 62 miles of I-64 in Kentucky Department of Highways District 9 from the Bath-Rowan county line to the West Virginia state line in Boyd County.