CANNONSBURG Camp Landing in Boyd County will feature something rare in the tri-state area this month.
The Camp Landing Entertainment District will be bringing simulated games and a plethora of alcoholic drinks in a new business. The entertainment venue is called Tap That Sports.
The owners — the 3J Group — stressed that golf is not the only option to choose from. Tap That Sports will offer over 100 virtual reality sports and shooting games on five large screens.
Jason Camp, co-founder of Camp Landing, said the venue will be a place for young and old people to have good family time.
“There’s kinda two different technologies — there is the HD Sports side which is like the Top Golf simulator where you can get golf courses all around the world and then there’s pour-my-beer ... a 30-tap sampling wall,” he said. “It’s kind of a unique experience to put these two together.”
The business will offer 20 different beers and ciders, six craft cocktails, and four wine selections from which to choose — all of which will be tap to pay.
“People can try 1 ounce at a time or a little bit more if they want,” he said. “Being able to pour their own, taste their own and sample their own will help them find one they like.”
John Vorndran, co-owner of the 3J Group, said “This is a really neat and different opportunity and something that nobody has in the area. To be sandwiched between the casino and Malibu Jack’s is a great spot to be.”
The entertainment venue can be used for multiple different things, Camp said.
“This is just another entertainment aspect of Camp Landing,” Camp said.
It could host youth league team practices and sports competition, he said.
“If it’s a rainy day outside you can come here and practice,” said Camp.
There will be no waiters and no servers but delivery from Smokin’ J’s Ribs and Brewhouse whenever the guest are feeling an appetite. It all can be ordered right there while playing the virtual games.
“If you are hungry you are able to just come in here and order at your own leisure while having fun and we will have our staff at Smokin’ J’s bring it over,” Camp said.
Camp said the entertainment venue is just another addition to his goal of keeping families in the area.
“This is something you can do that’s not in the entire Tri-State,” he said. “We don’t want to be competition for everybody else, we just want to bring new things and new quality of life to town.”
The business is projected to open its doors on Monday, Sept. 18.