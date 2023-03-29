ASHLAND A new insurance company is open in downtown Ashland.
New Life Insurance enjoyed an Ashland Alliance ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday morning at 1557 Winchester Ave., Suite 208. It’s located in the building that used to house Infusion Solutions. New Life is on the second floor.
Stephanie Osterkamp, of New Life, stood alongside other employees and talked about the business prior to taking the scissors to the ribbon.
“We do Medicare, life and health insurance,” Osterkamp said. “We do cost consultations to everybody. We sit down and educate you on your options and help you choose what’s right for you.”
Hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., “and we take appointments any other time,” Osterkamp said. “We’re very flexible any other time.”
“We’ve got some new stuff coming in a few months,” she added.
Marty Gute, an Ashland city commissioner, provided a piece of history in the form of an anecdote.
“This was the old Third National Bank building, where I got my first car loan in 1973 — a 1973 Vega,” Gute said. “The sticker on it was $2,200.
“… On behalf of the mayor and the commissioners, we’d like to say thank you for your investment,” Gute said. “We wish you well. This is our fifth ribbon cutting in the last couple weeks. We have more to come, so the future looks bright.”