WURTLAND Gov. Andy Beshear announced on Thursday that a new business is set to generate 55 new manufacturing jobs in Wurtland.
Omnis Building Technologies will be in the old PCI building and will produce Composite Insulated Building Units. The product yields “high-performance building materials that are 100 times tougher than traditional concrete at a fraction of the weight and cost," according to the company’s website (omnisbuilding.com), and can be assembled in days without “nails, screws or power tools.”
“Omnis Building Technologies is a business that was based in Santa Barbara, California, and they came out to Morgantown, West Virginia,” said Michelle Christian of OBT. “The President of OBT set up a facility called OBT Bluefield, and they are building it now in Bluefield, West Virginia.”
Christian said that facility will be making panels for the company’s manufactured homes. The panels, she said, are reminiscent of Lego building blocks, crafted with an extremely durable and fire-resistant concrete composite. The composite insulated building components can be used for homes, housing for students, apartment buildings and hospitals, among other uses, Christian said.
The Wurtland plant will support the Bluefield plant by making cabinets and doors for the company’s homes.
“These will be made out of the same materials as the homes, which are extremely energy efficient and sustainable. So, we will have two facilities in Appalachia that will compliment each other,” she said.
Considering they will be manufacturing concrete composites, Christian said it made perfect sense to be on the property owned by Wrightway Building Solutions. The location of the property itself, literally between river and rail, was a definite added benefit, Christian said.
“The location is amazing, and it doesn’t get any better than that.”
Shannon Wright, of Wrightway Building Solutions, said he is very pleased with OBT coming to the area.
“These guys are next level kinds of thinkers,” Wright said. “And this is going to be a unique deal. The OBT people are out-of-the-box thinkers and great on materials development, and some of the things they have come up with are revolutionary. We have been in the materials game for a lot of years, with 20 years plus in the cement development with facilities in West Virginia and western Kentucky.”
Wright said that what OBT brings to the table is cutting edge and unique.
“We at the Wright Group look forward to working with Johnathan and the OBT team to assist in their venture of providing superior products and services to Kentucky and throughout the rest of the world,” Wright said in a joint press release. “The partnership with OBT Ashland alongside our partnership with OBT Bluefield is an opportunity that we are excited to see come to fruition. We are proud to be a part of bringing innovative and long-term support to our local and state economies. Wrightway Building Solutions is excited to partner and provide our 66-acre Wurtland River Port property while lending our expertise in construction management to ensure that the OBT buildout goes as planned. The Greenup/Ashland area is a great location with a great employee base, and we are excited to see the opportunity this project brings to the region.”
“They are a world-class company that has basically been brought to us by the Wright Brothers, who own the property,” said Rocky Adkins, Senior Adviser to Beshear. “They are going to provide 55 quality jobs, with an average pay and benefits of $33 per hour. And they are investing $45.5 million in commerce.
"It is a very good and strong company,” Adkins said of OBT. “We have been engaged with them with the Governor’s Office and the Economic Cabinet, and they are a good, strong company for our area.”
Adkins said the company does qualify for standard incentives, but the project is completely private-funded. State incentives will kick in at the back end of the project as qualifications are met to earn the incentives, he said.
“The governor and I are very excited about this,” Adkins said. “This is a big hit for our area, and a big win for the northeast Kentucky region. Especially with the company we are dealing with and the jobs they are bringing to Kentucky.”
Adkins went on to say that he and the governor believe that OBT will be a positive force of momentum for the region that also has the potential to attract other businesses to locate here.
“I am really glad to see those 55 jobs come here,” Greenup County Judge-Executive Robert Carpenter said. “And I am glad to see someone in the old PCI Plant as well. I appreciate the Wright Brothers and Omnis, and the Governor really stepped up to help us, and Rocky Adkins is always working hard for us. We all met at the PCI Plant about a month ago. They (OBT) liked everything they saw, and we stayed in contact until everything was worked out.”
The new business is a win on several fronts, Carpenter explained. The Wright Brothers had bought the property two years earlier with the anticipation of providing concrete for the construction of the Braidy Industries location on the Industrial Parkway.
When that business failed to launch as planned, the Wright Brothers were left in a “holding pattern." The partnership with OBT benefits everyone, Carpenter said. He agrees with Adkins’ assessment of the new business locating in Wurtland as a win, especially for local residents who can look forward to 55 jobs that go beyond employment.
With the combination of benefits package and the average $33 per hour wage, the 55 jobs are careers that will raise families and provide retirement.