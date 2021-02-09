CATLETTSBURG The Cannonsburg branch of the Boyd County Clerk’s Office is open, Clerk Kevin Johnston told the Fiscal Court Tuesday.
Johnston told Judge-Executive Eric Chaney and commissioners Keith Watts, Larry Brown and Randy Stapleton the branch opened Monday in the same building as the Members Choice Credit Union, located on U.S. 60 in the parking lot of the Cannonsburg Walmart.
The new branch, a replacement for the now closed KYOVA mall satellite, will be open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. It will also be open from 9 a.m. to noon on the first and last Saturdays of the month.
Watts, who lives in that area, said he knows “a lot of people are happy to open a branch out there again.”
In addition to the announcement of the opening, Johnston asked the fiscal court to consider a proposal to move the Ashland office to a bigger location. He said right now, due to social-distancing guidelines, people are having to wait outside in the cold before doing their business at that location.
“We’re hoping at a new location people would be able to wait inside and still be adequately distanced,” Johnston said.
That wasn’t the only big report to come out of the fiscal court meeting. Economic Development Director T.J. Morrison told the court that a mere two weeks after inking a contract, Retail Strategies has “hit the ground running” in gathering information to entice businesses to come to Boyd County.
Last month, the court voted to sign a $185,000 three-year contract with the firm, which connects local governments and economic development authorities with retailers searching for new markets.
Morrison said he has been introduced to the team that will be working with Boyd County and has sent out surveys to commissioners and other local leaders to gather information about the needs and wants of the community in terms of development.
Morrison said the next step will be a community-wide survey and an in-person visit by the team in early April to assess the situation in the county, Ashland and Catlettsburg.
Watts said he was shocked to learn that “no one else has tried this yet” in the area. He said he took one of the questions on the survey and posed it on his Facebook page, garnering 20-30 responses about the different companies Boyd should attract.
Chaney reiterated that the recent contract “is just the tip of the iceberg.”
“It is what we make of it,” Chaney said. “I want to work to put $500,000 toward economic development in the next budget. This needs to be a priority, because any investment in the community is a good investment.
The Boyd County Fiscal Court also took up the following actions:
• Executive session regarding real estate. No action was taken and the fiscal court gave no indication of the matter at question. Last month, Chaney asked for the fiscal court’s backing in looking hard at the old Addington building for a possible purchase to consolidate county offices. Other land deals recently in the works include possible expansion of a county-owned parcel near Boyd County High School to accommodate a farmers market.
• Chaney issued a proclamation naming Feb. 9, 2021, Mike Wurts Day. Wurts is a local veteran who was named the 2019-20 AMVETS Department of Kentucky Veteran of the Year. Wurts thanked the court and said his organization is about veterans helping veterans. He said he would continue carrying that message forward as he moved into statewide duties with the organization.
• Unanimously passed a resolution to support an application for personal protective equipment funds from the federal government. Local governments involved with the King’s Daughters Health System had pass resolutions supporting the measure, but would not be given the money to disperse it. When asked by Brown, Chaney said “we would not be a conduit for the money. They just need our approval.”
• Uanimiously passed a resolution to resubmit an application for a grant for a recreational trail in Westwood Park. The county put in an application last year, but didn’t make the cut, Chaney said.
• Appointed Brown to the Health Board, Watts to the Boyd County 911 board, Larry Royster to the Sanitation District 1 Board and Morrison, Scott Whitson and William Smith to the Sanitation District 4 board.
• Fielded a concern from a resident about noise after-hours at Rush Off-Road during the public-comments portion of the meeting. The resident said she is awakened at all hours of the night due to ATVs at the park and complained of ATVs on the roadways. Chaney said he would look into the noise aspect with the owner and County Attorney Phil Hedrick to see if anything runs afoul of the county noise ordinance. Sgt. John Daniels, who was present due to Sheriff Bobby Jack Woods being out of town, said there are frequent patrols in that area of the county. Watts said maybe the county could have constables help out with the patrols to ensure folks stay off the roads with their ATVs.
