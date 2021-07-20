GRAYSON A number of items were on the agenda Monday during the Carter County Board of Education meeting, including a new board member and no school supply lists.
Miranda Tussey was selected to fill the role left vacamt by Bryan Greenhill’s resignation. Greenhill is now the district’s assistant to the director of maintenance and transportation.
Tussey was officially sworn in moments before taking her seat with the rest of the board. Tussey didn’t shy away from voting and motioning in favor of line items.
Tussey is a graduate of West Carter High School. Her two sons have both recently graduated from East Carter High School. Her youngest finished out his senior year this spring and her oldest graduated from Morehead State, she said.
After hearing of the board vacancy, Tussey felt it was important to step up and continue to be active and play a role in contributing to the continued success of the school system.
Tussey has a social work and health care background, which she feels will be of favor to her in the role.
“Really considering in the emotional side of things … because that impacts performance, that impacts satisfaction of faculty and students as a whole in the school system,” Tussey said. “I do feel like that bringing that type of thinking to the table would have some impact in a positive way.”
Tussey has experience in both sides of the district having graduated from one end and her children the other. Her niece and many longtime friends are still in the West side, and she has followed her children through the East side, where her husband graduated.
“I have roots on both ends and experienced both systems,” said Tussey. “I do definitely think that can bring some neutrality to the table is and when necessary.”
Tussey’s mission is “to serve as a representative for students parents, faculty and the community at large and support decisions made by the Carter County School board that foster a school system of excellence and long-term student success.”
The newest board member said she values transparency and wants to make herself available to people. A lack of transparency in processes leads to unrest in the community, so transparency is crucial, she said.
Greenhill’s resignation from the board also left the Chair position open. Former Vice Chair Lisa Ramey-Easterling moved to the Chair position and Rachel Fankell is now sitting as Vice Chair of the board.
The board addressed social media posts and rumors about the school calendar. Carter County Schools begins fall classes on Aug. 5. Superintendent Ronnie Dotson explained that the start date did not move and the calendar was approved two years ago. He said a separate council, which includes current parents, created the calendar.
Concerned parents and grandparents presented arguments about masking students. Parents for and against masking and vaccines shared their thoughts. The board said they would follow guidance and mandates as required. No decision has been made at this time whether Carter students will mask or not.
Dotson noted the district followed guidance over the last two school years and noted no student in the district to his knowledge had been diagnosed with COVID-19 from being in school.
Dotson and Ramey-Easterling recognized Judy Dotson for her retirement. Judy Dotson was attending her last board meeting in an official capacity as she is set to retire as the Instructional Supervisor for the district on Aug. 1.
Carter County Schools will not require any students to purchase school supplies.
The Board of Education Monday announced that the district would be adding $60 of ESSER II funds to the regular $140 per student the district allocates for school supplies.
“We have asked all schools to not require anything of a student in order to be successful in terms of paper, pencils, glue, scissors, crayons, whatever, protractors, compass, whatever they need we’re going to supply that,” Dotson told The Daily Independent.
School principals have been asked to remove any supply lists from the website and to not send any out.
“We will take care of purchasing those items that are needed for kids,” Dotson said. “We feel it is our obligation as a school system to provide the things that kids need to be successful in school.”
Students and parents may wish to purchase a certain brand or type of supply, if they choose. However, the district wants to alleviate any possible socio-economic issues families might face.
The district also reviewed the schematic designs of the HVAC upgrade to take place in both middle schools. The blueprints were created by Rosstarrant Architects and were approved by the board.
A submission to the Kentucky Department of Education is required and then the project is expected to come back to the school board agenda in September. The timeline presented to the board Monday will have bidding in October, approval in November and construction to follow.
Other notable line items the district approved include a 2% increase across all salary tables in order to remain competitive with surrounding districts, School resource officer contracts were approved with Grayson and Olive Hill and a contract with King’s Daughter’s Medical Center was approved for an athletic trainer to serve the middle schools.
(606) 326-2652 |