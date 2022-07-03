CANNONSBURG A new bakery opened at Camp Landing on Saturday, the latest offering from Todd and Amanda Schreier. The new sweet shop is near the Watering Hole and Splittin’ Hares in what used to be the food court area before the massive renovations to the location.
Todd Schreier said both he and his son have always been a fan of bakeries and explained how the new bakery came about.
“We are back in the bakery business,” Schreier said. “And it’s named 'Chunk.'”
“Whenever I go out with my son and it's just, he and I are hanging out when Mom’s at work or I pick him up from school, I like to do something special with him,” Schreier explained the inspiration. It began, he said, when he was a child, and his parents and grandparents were always ready with sweet treats.
“It created such a good memory,” he said. “For instance, a 3 Musketeers bar triggers a memory of my grandmother picking me up from school every day. And that was something really special.”
Schreier said everyone has their “thing," memories like the one he described.
“And I have really enjoyed taking my son around to the local bakeries," he said.
“Whenever I take him, it’s a big deal to him,” Schreier said. “He gets to pick out the special thing he wants — and that’s usually some sort of cookie with a ton of icing on it. But that makes such a great memory. The interaction inside the bakery might only be three or four minutes, but the impression like in my case lasts a lifetime. And I know it's that special to my son as well.”
Schreier said he always thought he would love to make as many of those special memories as possible with his son, but often his schedule keeps him working long hours.
“Sometimes when I get home it's like 7 or 8 at night and I tell my son, 'Hey buddy, let’s go for a drive,'" he said. “But then there are no bakeries open. So my thought is how can I bring some of the favorites of the Tri-State, some new twists on things, and how can I make it the most readily available bakery in the tristate? Pulling that off is tricky."
To succeed he knew he would need both destination traffic where people are actively coming to your business and foot traffic as well where you are in a location where people are already shopping for related goods and products.
The best answer, he said, was to open the bakery next to their other two businesses in Camp Landing, a growing destination in and of itself.
“We’ll have cookies, brownies, cakes and we will be able to do wedding cakes and birthday cakes,” Schreier said of the new bakery. “You name it, and it will more than likely show up at Chunk, and you can’t miss it because when you walk in it is the first place on the left. It’s something really special, and we take a different approach on food and service.
"We want our guests to have an entire experience,” Schreier said, perhaps generating fond memories such as his own along the way. “We don’t want it to just be a transaction.”
The new bakery can be checked out on their Facebook page or their website, getsomechunk.com. Their hours will mirror those of Camp Landing, opening later and staying open until between 8 and 9 p.m. Not only will that solve the “problem” Schreier, and his son encountered on their evening excursions, but also allow the bakery to offer their customers the freshest products at all hours of operation.