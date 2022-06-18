HUNTINGTON Local musician Paul Callicoat has released a new album of original music.
“In Spite Of This” consists of 12 original songs which Callicoat said reflects his life experience. Produced by Ritchie Collins of Ashland, the record features a variety of local artists, including Ron Sowell on harmonica, Rudy Rohr on mandolin and bass, Paddy King and Jim McCown on violins, Steve French on percussion, Danny Young and Mark Smith on organ and Sasha Colette, Emmy Davis, Traci Ann Ferguson, Jay Oakes and Wally Wilkes on background vocals. Collins also plays guitar and banjo and contributes “extraneous noises.” Callicoat provides guitars, basses, lap steel, electric piano, keyboard and vocals.
Owner of Route 60 Music Co. in Barboursville, Callicoat said his favorite cuts are “In Spite of This,” “Cold Dead Hands,” Guns” and “Live in the Light.”
“Genre wise, it falls between folk and singer songwriter stuff,” he said. “Typically, my songs are story-type songs, so if you don’t listen ‘’til the end, most folks won’t get it and these days it’s hard for people to sit through a whole song,” he said with a laugh.
The album is Callicoat’s third, following “The Wayward Truth” and “Trampled Flowers.”
The record, “In Spite of This,” is available on all streaming services.