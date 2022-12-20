ASHLAND Donations are still being readily accepted for the Needy Families Fund, benefiting children in Boyd, Carter and Greenup counties.
CAReS director Lynn Childers said lack of advertising this year has led to lackluster funding, but it’s never too late to make Christmas for a child.
“If we can get the word out there to people, we can make a difference,” Childers said. “But if you can’t make it before Christmas, we accept donations to the fund all year long.”
One hundred percent of the fund goes to buying clothing for families and toys for children for Christmas. The donations are split between CAReS and several other agencies to help under privileged families.
Donations will be accepted at CAReS, at The Neighborhood (2516 Carter Ave., Ashland) or donations can be sent to P.O. Box 1503, Ashland, KY, 41105 or via PayPal at the CAReS website, boydcountycares.org.
Childers asked donors to mark their donations “Needy Families Fund” in order for it to go the appropriate place.
The fund was established by The Daily Independent in 1988, but has since been administered by CAReS.