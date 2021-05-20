ASHLAND A senior at Boyd County High School was honored on Thursday for 13 years of perfect attendance at school.
Carson Webb hasn’t even been tardy throughout his education, from Kindergarten through his senior year.
“I have always been very healthy and am very dedicated to getting a good education,” he said. “My parents are good examples; they don’t miss work unless there is a very good reason. They instill in us the importance of being reliable and show us how important it is to attend school.”
Webb said he has had a few sports injuries, including a fractured foot for which he had to wear a boot, but nothing so bad to cause him to miss school.
“My biggest incident was a deer hitting the car and knocking the mirror off, but I switched cars and went on to school,” he said.
Having perfect attendance wasn’t really a goal, he said.
“I have just never had a reason to miss,” he said. “We plan our trips and all events around school and work. We realize we are not going to be able to skip because it’s senior skip day or our friends are going somewhere, so we don’t ask. My parents believe that attending school/work should always be the first priority.”
His mother, Christina Jordan, said she can’t take credit for her son’s perfect attendance.
“We have been blessed,” she said. “All my children are very intelligent and have realized the importance of school in their early years. They didn’t like missing even for field trips because they hated doing makeup work.”
Webb has another son, Zack, who graduated with perfect attendance and a younger one, Jasmine, who is on track to do so.
“I tell my children that regardless if it’s work, school or sports; it’s important to be dependable. People that are not dependable will get passed up in life, the reliable person always gets the promotion,” she said.
She said there have been a few close calls, in addition to two incidents involving deer.
“I locked my keys in the car one morning after Jasmine’s swim practice, (but) luckily a friend was able to take Jasmine on to Russell,” she said. “The only other close call was Boyd County had school and there was still ice on our driveway. I was driving Zack and I slid and got the vehicle stuck. We couldn’t get any other cars out because I had the road blocked. I called a neighbor and she picked Zack up and took him on to school. Luckily, we had started very early that morning because he wasn’t tardy.”
Carson Webb said he plans to attend Transylvania University this fall to obtain a degree in business with an emphasis in finance.
