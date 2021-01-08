Federal, state and local officials are reacting to the insurrection fomented by the President of the United States Wednesday in the nation’s capital. Expressing shock when far-right extremists busted down the fence surrounding the Capitol building and infiltrated the seat of government, officials were unanimous in condemning the violent acts.
For anyone who’s been out of the loop, this is not a dispatch from some far-off land, or as President Trump has called them, a “s***hole country.” In an act reminiscent of a banana republic, as former President George W. Bush stated, the sitting president and his acolytes whipped the crowd into a frenzy, causing them to storm the building while Congress took up debate on accepting an election’s result that wasn’t even close.
For months, the president and his surrogates have spread the falsehood that widespread voter fraud led to his loss in November. So far, no evidence has turned up in the many court cases surrounding the election to support that claim.
At least four people have died as a result of these politicians playing with rhetorical fire.
The following collection consists of what elected officials had to say about a day that ranks near the top in terms of infamy. It should be noted, for folks in Congress, The Daily Independent will list how they voted in terms of objecting to certifying the vote:
Republican Party of Kentucky Chairman Mac Brown
“We denounce the angry mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol today and condemn them in the strongest possible terms. Violence is never acceptable and has no place in our Democracy. The individuals engaged in this criminal behavior are dangerous and destructive and should be held fully accountable. We want to thank the brave men and women of law enforcement who are protecting our leaders and pray for a quick and peaceful end to this situation.”
Sen. Rand Paul (R-Kentucky): Voted against objecting to certifying the vote.
“It is one thing to be angry. It is another to focus one’s anger in a constructive way. That hasn’t happened today, to say the least. We simply cannot destroy the Constitution, our laws, and the electoral college in the process. I hope as the nation’s anger cools, we can channel that energy into essential electoral reforms in every state. ... America is admired around the world for our free elections. We must, we absolutely must, fix this mess and restore confidence and integrity to our elections.”
Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio): Voted Against Objecting to certifying the vote.
“I thought about changing my mind and not speaking tonight given the lateness of the hour, and I know all of my colleagues would have appreciated that greatly, but I felt it was necessary to speak, because I want the American people, particularly my constituents in Ohio, to see that we will not be intimidated, that we will not be disrupted from our work, that here in the citadel of democracy we will continue to do the work of the people. Mob rule is not going to prevail here.”
Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.): Voted against the objections.
“Today was a difficult and dark day in our nation’s history. But let’s be clear — our democracy prevailed. Late tonight (Wednesday), Congress will certify the results of the 2020 presidential election just as the U.S. Constitution empowers us to do. In just 14 days, there will be a peaceful transition of power. Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were legitimately elected and are our next president and vice president. It is time to come together and begin to move forward as one nation. God bless the United States of America.”
Rep. Hal Rogers (R-Ky., 5th District): Voted in favor of objecting to certifying the vote.
“Violence is never the answer.
As my staff and I safely shelter in place, I am appalled to see Americans storming the Capitol in an effort to disrupt our very foundation of democracy.
I believe every voice should be heard, but violent methods fall on deaf ears. I adamantly denounce the violence taking place in Washington, and threatening the lives of innocent individuals. We must maintain law and order in this country.”
Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY 4th): Voted Against the Objections
“I appreciate the value of plowing forward, overcoming an adverse event, and getting things done ... but does it inspire confidence in the certification process for a controversial election if we finish counting electoral votes at 3 a.m. during a curfew?
I’m not questioning the process. In fact I plan to vote to accept the electoral votes from all of the states. But the timing feels a bit off if the purpose is to inspire confidence.”
Rep. Bill Johnson (R-Ohio, 6th) Voted in Favor of objections
“I swore an oath to protect the Constitution and the rule of law. I take that oath seriously. Whether it was the violent thugs who fought with police and stormed the U.S. Capitol building today or the violent thugs of Antifa and BLM who've been assaulting police and attacking government buildings for the last six months, this lawlessness is wrong and should be universally condemned. We’re all Americans, and we’re better than this. I thank all the men and women of the U.S. Capitol Police and other law enforcement agencies who brought help for their service.”
Rep. Brad Wenstrup (R-Ohio, 2nd): Voted against objections
“There is no excuse for what happened today. No one in a leadership position, including the president, should make any excuse for this violent and destructive behavior.”
Rep. Carol Miller (R-W.Va., 3rd): Voted in favor of the objections
“The actions of criminals who attacked the U.S. Capitol today are heartbreaking and unacceptable, there is no place in our democracy for violence. I again want to thank the Capitol police for keeping us safe, they are heroes. Now we must secure the building and continue on with the business of governing.”
Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio)
"This is an embarrassment to our country. … The final step in the constitutional process of electing our president has been disrupted. The stopping of the count of the Electoral College votes has occurred because the security of the U.S. Capitol has been breached by a violent mob. As a nation of laws, this is simply not acceptable. Lawlessness is not acceptable. This is an affront to our Constitution and everything we hold dear. Those who breached the Capitol breached the Constitution. Peaceful demonstrations outside the Capitol are an exercise of the demonstrators’ First Amendment rights. Stopping the constitutional process by which we elect the president is not."
Gov. Jim Justice (R-W.Va.)
“The violence that we are witnessing right now in Washington, D.C. is absolutely unacceptable and I condemn it in the strongest possible terms.
People have every right to have their voices heard peacefully. But there is no place in our country for this type of activity.”
Gov. Andy Beshear (D-Ky.)
“Today is a tough day for our country. Domestic terrorists have stormed and infiltrated our capitol building, a building that stands for American democracy. Yes, I called them domestic terrorists. When you use force and intimidation to try to over throw an election and stop the business of Congress, yes, you are acting as a domestic terrorist.
These attempts at bullying all over the country to get what you want even if elections don't allow it or the support isn't there, it is not ok. Today, there cannot be Democrats or Republicans, there can only be Americans and all of us need to condemn this.”
Boyd County Judge-Executive Eric Chaney (GOP)
“As I watched this on the news, I was speechless, shellshocked at what I was seeing. I couldn't believe it. I remember feeling that way when another event (9/11) took place so long ago. It's two different situations, but it was a similar feeling on the inside. Nobody supports what they did.”
Boyd County Sheriff Bobby Jack Woods (D)
“This was a national travesty. I'm 65 years old and I've never seen anything like this. They attacked the very heart of our democracy. Those people are terrorists and need to be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. I think the response by Capitol Police was not sufficient to deal with this. What if this had been a foreign government? I can tell you right now, this would not happen in Boyd County, Kentucky.”
State Sen. Robin Webb (D-Grayson, 18th)
“I respect the separation of powers, the branches given authority therein and their respective roles and the rule of law. I love liberty, debate and process, but today in our nation's Capitol was not OK. I pray for civility and moderation for our nation.”
Ky. House Speaker David Osborne (R-Prospect, 59th)
“Today's actions at the U.S. Capitol are sickening and despicable. Violence, destruction and looting are not strategies of patriots but the weapons of anarchists. They are the tools used to limit democracy in nations across the globe and will not be tolerated in the United States of America. After this situation is resolved, we must look back and determine what brought us here and find a path forward paved with respect.”
U.S. Attorney Robert Duncan Jr., Eastern District of Kentucky
“I join with my colleagues who have pledged the same in their districts: if we can prove you traveled from EDKY to D.C. to commit violent criminal acts, then you will be prosecuted by (my office). We are sworn to protect the constitution and uphold the law.”
Democratic Party of Kentucky Official Statement
“There is no excuse for this display of violence and this lack of respect for our nation. All leaders, regardless of party, should not only denounce these actions but reaffirm that in the United States of America, we do not storm capitols with weapons when election results don’t turn out how we want them to.”
