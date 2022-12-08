ASHLAND Residents will get the chance to see inside Neuro Restorative Kentucky’s new Ashland location from 3 to 6 p.m. today at 5850 U.S. 60 Suites B through D.
The brain injury rehabilitation center’s open house will include tours of the facility and refreshments, Jane Stahl, executive director of Neuro Restorative Kentucky, said.
The Ashland operation is the smallest of four in the state — Lexington, Louisville and Paducah are the others — with 45 employees. It first opened in Ashland in 2012; this is the first expansion in the area for the company.
About 15 or 20 are seen on an outpatient basis in Ashland, with 12 who are residential patients, meaning they live in houses where they receive 24-7 care and come to the center for therapies, Stahl said. The state has an acquired brain injury waiver as part of Medicare to help pay expenses, in addition to any patients who might have injuries covered under workers compensation, the Veterans Administration or private insurance.
Programs offered to patients include counseling, occupational therapy, speech therapy and day treatment, which provides rehabilitation in a structured group setting, allowing the patient to return home at night.
Of course, each patient has different and requires different treatments.
“Everybody has an individual care plan we develop with them and we have all different goals and opportunities to graduate from the program,” she said. “We want them to be able to return to the community and to live and be as normal as they can.”
She said for those who can not return to normal, the company offers supportive living, meaning offering services to allow them to avoid living in a nursing home.
“It allows them to be in the community and not be institutionalized,” she said. “We don’t want a 28-year-old living in a nursing home.”
Statewide, Neuro Restorative sees about 100 on an outpatient basis, with 130 being served in a residence.