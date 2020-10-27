RUSSELL The Northeast Kentucky Drug Task Force wrapped up another investigation Tuesday, resulting in an arrest and the seizure of hundreds of grams of methamphetamine.
Investigators busted out a search warrant in the 1100 block of Riverview Road in Russell, putting an end to a long-term investigation that included surveillance and undercover transactions, a news release stated.
Lajuan Wilkerson, 34, was arrested as a result of the investigation and charged with three counts of first-degree trafficking in methamphetamine greater than 2 grams in Greenup County. In addition to the state court charges, the task force said a federal case will pursued as well.
The task force investigation was also worked alongside the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Greenup County Sheriff's Office, the Fivco Area Drug Enforcement Task Force, Kentucky State Police Post 14, the Russell Police Department and the state police Special Response Team.