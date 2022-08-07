The Carter County Health Department announced 24 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday in its most recent COVID-related post on the health department’s Facebook page.
Carter County’s health department reported 26 on Wednesday, and 19 last Tuesday. It will likely post again today — if its pattern holds true — to announce cases from Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Carter, Boyd, Lawrence and Greenup Counties are still all in the “red,” along with pretty much the rest of eastern Kentucky.
Carter is the only of those four counties to have a health department regularly posting case numbers on social media or directly to media.
According to CDC guidelines, those who test positive for COVID-19 and have symptoms should isolate for 10 days from the date symptoms began. He or she should isolate for five days with a positive test and zero symptoms.
With close contact, one is supposed to monitor symptoms for 10 days from last exposure but doesn’t necessarily have to quarantine.