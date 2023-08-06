The Northeast Kentucky Drug Task Force has been dedicated to combating illegal drug distribution within Boyd County since 2020 — and has taken several pounds of illegal narcotics off the streets so far this year.
In the first half of 2023, substantial amounts of narcotics and illegal drugs have been seized, in addition to the securement of 10 illegal firearms, significant amounts of money and "ill-gotten assets," according to a release by the Task Force Commander.
According to the release, as of July, 8 1/2 pounds of crystal methamphetamine, more than 2 pounds of fentanyl and nearly 2 pounds of cocaine have been successfully captured — preventing crime, death and addiction that often accompany such substances in the area.
In collaboration with Boyd County Sheriff Jamie Reihs, his deputies, Chief Todd Kelley and the Ashland Police Department, Commonwealth's Attorney Rhonda Copley, the United States Attorney's Office in both the Eastern District of Kentucky and Southern District of West Virginia, the task force has successfully made 42 arrests and continue to build solid and prosecutable cases on large narcotic distributors.
"Over the last couple of weeks, the group has partnered up with APD interdiction units; as well as recently appointed Boyd County Sheriff, Jamie Reihs and his deputies, to conduct operations in problem areas within Boyd County," the press release reads.
Per the task force, Sheriff Reihs has wholly supported the NKYDTF mission since he took office and shares the same ambitions to aggressively fight and prosecute drug dealers within the community.
Additional support from APD, Boyd County Sheriff's Office, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATV), Greenup County Sheriff Matt Smith, Flatwoods Police Department and the Appalachian High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas program have all provided assistance in combating drug trafficking organizations.
