All northeastern Kentucky counties are still considered COVID-red, according to the latest depiction of the map a govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19.
Only nine of the 120 counties are “green.” Thirty-eight are “yellow” and the rest are “red.”
The Carter County Health Department reported 27 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. That’s the last time it issued a release on its Facebook page.
The Lawrence County (Ky.), Ashland-Boyd County and Greenup County health departments did not issue a release this past week.