Boyd, Greenup and Carter counties continue to stay in the “red” on the commonwealth’s COVID-19 map — that’s the highest of three levels. Thirty-seven of 180 counties were red as of Sunday.
Also in the red are Lewis, Rowan, Lawrence, Johnson and Martin counties.
The Ashland-Boyd County and Greenup County health departments have not issued a COVID-related release in a few weeks.
The Carter County Health Department announced 19 new cases on Friday. It recorded 26 additional cases on Thursday, and 24 on Wednesday.
The Lawrence County (Ky.) Health Department reported 36 cases for June 21-27. It hasn’t posted since. The health department posted on its Facebook page that it was notified of a COVID-positive death from May 2022. There have been 75 COVID-positive deaths involving Lawrence County residents. There have been 4,908 cases in all.