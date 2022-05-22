ASHLAND Ashland’s Repair Affair returned with full steam Saturday.
After a two-year hiatus, the 20th Repair Affair took on 30 projects around Ashland.
About 150 volunteers gathered early in the morning at Central Park. The volunteers selected their projects based on their skill level, said DJ Rymer, who coordinated the event.
“We have a project that anyone can do,” said Rymer. “We have a project that will fit everyone’s skill set and skill level, whether you’re a master carpenter to somebody that’s never swung a hammer.”
Families with kids can take on projects such as yard clean up, planting flowers, mulching and painting. A group of men whose spouses work at City National Bank gathered to build a handicap ramp. A crew from Marathon rebuilt a porch on a front home.
When any volunteer is asked why they woke up Saturday morning, put on their work boots and headed toward Central Park, it’s simple, they love their neighbors.
“Everybody in the entire group of repair affair, they come out because they want to help the community,” said Chuck Charles.
Charles, one of the men in the group from City National, has volunteered many times before.
Charles worked with Bobby Evans, Tim Smith, Ben Cooksey and DJ Martin to remove an old, degrading handicap ramp, and install a new one at a downtown home.
Jennifer McAllister stepped out onto her porch to see the finished product. She was greeted by the smiles of the men associated with City National. McAllister smiled bright and thanked the men, sharing how this will help her and her mother.
McAllister said the old ramp was dangerous, and she feared someone would fall through. Her mother is transported by ambulance for dialysis, and is unable to walk.
“This is life-saving,” said McAllister of the new ramp.
McAllister stood on her porch, the sun was bright and the air was more than warm. Yet, chills raised on her arm in heat. The sight of a new ramp brought emotion over her body.
“I can’t tell you how grateful I am,” said McAllister. “It warms my heart.”
Showing neighborly love, and helping those who otherwise may not receive help is the whole idea of the project.
That is why the crew from Marathon came out. There were multiple crews from Marathon, but one took on one of the biggest jobs rebuilding a porch.
Chris Brumfield said it’s a part of the Marathon core values. More specifically, it’s part of his personal core values to help his community. Rainey Mosley, also from Marathon, shared it’s important to her to give back to the community she calls home.
Brumfield and Mosely worked alongside Chris Hall, Steve Hesser, Brad Kifer, Danny McGuire and Greg Cantley on the porch build.
Brumfield said they started with a plan, then put the plan to action, and didn’t have major issues. The crew laughed and poked fun at one another, smiles consistently appearing on faces throughout the morning.
Those who need help from their neighbor via Repair Affair apply a few months ahead of time. Projects are selected, an inspection is completed, and then materials are acquired, said Rymer.
It’s a hectic few months for Rymer and those he works with to get the job done, but it’s not a deterrent to helping neighbors.
“It just gives you a good feeling that you can give back to your community,” said Rymer. “We’re providing something that they may not get otherwise.”
Rymer’s involvement began far before he became a co-coordinator in 2019, and now sole coordinator for this year’s affair. He began as a young child around 8 or 9 years old. He was picking up stick, mulching and picking up trash.
Now, he holds on to a clip board that holds a spreadsheet. Bright orange highlighter across many of the rows. All of the projects, the categories the work falls under, and the demographic details of those on the receiving end.
The Repair Affair largely benefits the elderly, and those with disabilities. Out of the 30 projects completed Saturday, 25 recipients where over 65, and 12 of those were over 85, said Rymer.
They weren’t able to get every applicant’s project on the list, he hopes they reapply next year. Rymer is also hopeful more volunteers will come out in 2023, so they can add back community clean-up and beautification projects to the day, which began in 2019.