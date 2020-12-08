Donors want to give tangible things, like clothing and food, and shy away from donating money to defray operating expenses, Neighbors Helping Neighbors director and CEO Todd Young said.
However, keeping The Neighborhood and its agencies afloat is essential because the work done there goes far beyond feeding and clothing the needy, according to Young.
Agencies in The Neighborhood offer stability in the shape of food, clothing, hygiene and other services. Neighbors Helping Neighbors takes it a step further. Once clients have access to these stabilizing factors, it offers them training and employment opportunities, and then nudges and prods them to improve their own lives.
In some cases, material gifts are misguided. For instance, so many coats come in that he has sent them on to other agencies.
And unusable clothing until recently was a burden because Youmg had to pay to dispose of it.
Neighbors Helping Neighbors turned the clothing surplus into a jobs program.
The textile recycling program at The Neighborhood hires clients on a rotating basis to process the garments and send them out. The clients get training in job skills like driving a forklift and operating a baler, and The Neighborhood make a few dollars on the clothes rather than paying to put them in a landfill.
Another recent program is Work of Art, essentially a makerspace where clients can use their creativity to make items, and sell them if they want.
"We have found that a lot of people in poverty are artistic, but they have no resources," said Renee Parsons, Young’s assistant. The Neighborhood maintains a 3D printer, laser engraver, sewing and beading equipment and other materials and client makers can use what they make or sell it via online services like Etsy.
Their main reward, however, is an education in mass production and life skills, Parsons said.
For many clients, getting jobs is not hard, but a job slinging hamburgers is not a career, Young said. "They need job skills to build careers," he said.
Clients who work in The Neighborhood's programs are paid, but are hired with the understanding their job will last at most 16 weeks, Parsons said. That meshes with the goal of preparing them for jobs in the community, rather than cocooning them at the agency.
Further, The Neighborhood chooses its jobs program with an eye toward providing a good or service not already available in the community.
"We don’t want to compete with local businesses," she said.
There is a social service truism about charity Young and Parsons like to share. It goes like this: give once and you get appreciation. Give a second time and get anticipation. The third time brings expectation, then entitlement the fourth time, and by the fifth round of giving you have established dependency.
"That is why we call ourselves a betterment program. We tell people they are important, and they can do for themselves. We don’t want to enable dependency," Young said.
Even the giveaway programs are designed with betterment in mind. For instance, a Christmas gift program solicits donors to give gifts which Young and helpers bag up, unwrapped, for individual families.
That way, clients can wrap the presents for their children to open at home on Christmas.
What is avoided is the feel-good spectacle of opening gifts in front of a gallery of beaming donors, which can make parents feel left out. Children get presents and parents retain their dignity.
Educating the public about the motivations and mindset of their patrons is essential if they are to succeed, Young and Parsons both say. They have held training session with several groups, including Ashland firefighters and staff at Ohio University Southern, "to help them understand the people they encounter, especially those in generational poverty, and why they behave the way they do," Young said.
"We don’t want charity to be elitist. People on the street have goals and aspirations just like anyone else," he said.
They would like to offer more training sessions to business leaders, church leadership groups, small business owners and the like.
