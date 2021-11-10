Negotiations are ongoing between Cabell Huntington Hospital and members of SEIU, but the process is going less than smoothly.
Molly Frick, Director of Human Resources for Cabell Huntington Hospital released a brief statement Tuesday stating, “We are disappointed SEIU is mischaracterizing the negotiations. Cabell Huntington Hospital has resumed negotiations with the members of SEIU and our negotiation team is following recommendations and guidance of the federal mediator. To maintain the integrity of the negation process, we will not be discussing the terms of any proposals.”
Voices from the other side of the table paint a different picture, as highlighted by a press release from The Service and Maintenance Workers of Cabell Huntington Hospital. The press release stated that “Cabell Huntington Hospital (CHH) executives do not care about the people they were calling Healthcare Heroes only weeks ago. This morning, CHH Executives sent the federal mediator back to workers with a proposal that was even worse than their last, best and final offer delivered last week. Hospital executives refused to even leave their hotel suite, cowering behind closed doors, afraid to face their workers and tell them just how much they are willing to take from the people who keep this community safe and healthy.”
“We are always ready to come back to the table and these cowards won’t even leave their hotel room to face these workers with their egregious concessions,” said Sherri McKinney, Organizing Director, SEIU 1199 WKO. “We have been out here 24/7, for almost a week now, and we have seen exactly how much this hospital relies on its staff to do work far and beyond their normal duties to keep this place operating smoothly and safely. Workers at CHH have worked through the darkest days of the pandemic to provide quality care and services to the patients of the Greater Huntington Area.”
“All we want is to get back to work caring for our patients, but we need to make enough to survive and take care of our families, too,” said longtime member-leader Yvonne Brooks. “We came back to the table in good faith, with cautious optimism, and were met with a level of disrespect that you would never imagine getting from your employer. This is a slap in the face for those of us who have worked here, and made a family here, for decades.”