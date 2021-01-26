Teachers and other school workers will get COVID-19 vaccinations later this week and education officials in Northeast Kentucky are reporting many if not most of their employees are electing to get the shots.
Employees in the Ashland, Boyd County and Fairview districts will get their shots Friday and those in the Greenup County, Russell and Raceland-Worthington districts will receive inoculations Saturday.
The vaccinations will be administered by a team from King’s Daughters Medical Center, according to hospital spokeswoman Amy Dean.
The vaccination team will have sufficient doses of the Moderna vaccine for all those who have signed up, Dean said. The doses are part of a batch of the Moderna vaccine set aside by the state for school workers, she said.
The vaccination is voluntary and school officials are reporting majorities of employees are opting in — 74% in Raceland, 72% in Boyd County, 70% in Ashland, 66% in Russell and 56% in Greenup County.
Figures were unavailable for Fairview schools.
Those being vaccinated include teachers, administrators, aides, kitchen workers, custodians, bus drivers, maintenance workers and others on school payrolls.
As in previous vaccination cliniics, those receiving the shots will be asked to remain for up to 30 minutes in case of severe side effects. Chances of severe side effects have been described as “remote” by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
They also will be scheduled for the second of two shots about 28 days after the first.
Getting the vaccine to teachers, administrators and support workers is a major step but doesn’t mark the end of the road for the pandemic in area schools, some officials said.
“I think it will help, but we will need to realize we still need to take precautions with social distancing and wearing masks and quarantining (when necessary),” said Boyd County Superintendent Bill Boblett. “It’s a huge relief for our staff but there is still a high possibility some will still need quarantine.”
Staff quarantines have become a serious issue for many districts because high quarantine numbers make it difficult and sometimes impossible to keep enough teachers in the building to hold in-person classes, according to Raceland Superintendent Larry Coldiron.
Some districts with extensive bus routes, like Greenup County, have had difficulty keeping enough bus drivers behind the wheel because of quarantines.