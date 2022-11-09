ASHLAND The local chapter of the American Red Cross continues to be in need of donations and continues to offer incentives.
Amber Whitley, executive director of the Tri-State chapter of the American Red Cross, said donors who make an appointment to give through Nov. 22 will receive a $10 e-gift card to a merchant of choice.
Donors during the Thanksgiving holiday, from Nov. 23 through 27, will receive a Red Cross knit beanie, while supplies last. Those who donate from Nov. 28 through Dec. 15 will receive a $10 Amazon.com gift card via email.
Whitley said the need is magnified by the spread of viruses this season.
"The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention predicts a serious spread of flu this year and is already reporting an early spike in cases in several states," Whitley said. "When seasonal illnesses increase, the number of healthy donors tends to decrease, leaving the Red Cross blood supply vulnerable to a potential shortage over the holidays."
Donors — especially those with type O blood and those giving platelets — can help bolster the blood supply now by making an appointment to give in the coming weeks, she said.
There is no waiting period to donate blood after receiving a flu shot, Whitley said.
All blood types are needed; a blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Those 17 and younger (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
Volunteers also are needed, Whitley said. Volunteer blood donor ambassadors work at blood drives, greeting and checking in donors.
"Volunteers also can serve as transportation specialists, playing a vital role in ensuring life-saving blood products are delivered to nearby hospitals," she said.
For more information, visit redcross.org/volunteertoday.