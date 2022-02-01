The Greenup County Health Department listed 953 new cases of COVID-19 on its latest release, which included cases from Jan. 22-28.
Of the 953, 350 are fully vaccinated.
The health department reported zero additional deaths.
There have been 10,986 cases in the county, including 97 COVID-positive deaths and 9,533 recoveries.
The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department announced 244 cases in Monday’s release, which spanned Jan. 29-31. It reported three COVID-positive deaths — two females, ages 80 and 88, and an 84-year-old male. There have been 142 COVID-positive deaths involving Boyd County residents.
The Carter County Health Department posted 68 cases on Sunday and 57 on Monday.
The Lawrence County (Ky.) Health Department listed 293 cases from Jan. 25-31. The total includes 26 fully vaccinated patients. Four of the 293 are hospitalized.
There have been 3,950 cases involving Lawrence County residents, including 3,840 recoveries and 60 COVID-positive deaths.