LEXINGTON University of Kentucky students are returning to campus ready to embrace the Fall 2021 semester after more than a year of unprecedented challenges.
For new members of the Big Blue Family, there's still anticipation at the thought of new-found freedom and apprehension when it comes to leaving the familiar behind. The transition to college can be emotionally challenging as life away from home, friends and the predictability of high school becomes reality.
Now, add the stressors that accompany a year that included an ongoing public health crisis.
Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, this culture shock of transition to college could have serious consequences. A study by the American Psychological Association found that one in three teens faces a mental health disorder during their freshman year.
As a parent, it is normal to worry about your child’s well-being. But how do you know when to intervene and lend support?
Mental health and wellness remain a priority at UK. In an effort to help students and parents adjust during the upcoming semester, UKNow enlisted the help of two experts — Julie Cerel and Mary Chandler Bolin.
Cerel, a licensed psychologist and professor in the College of Social Work (CoSW), specializes in suicide prevention and directs the Suicide Prevention and Exposure Laboratory in the College of Social Work (CoSW).
Bolin, who is also a licensed psychologist, is the director of the UK Counseling Center (UKCC). Their professional advice on how to navigate tough situations and difficult conversations can be found in the Q&A session below.
UKNow: What role has the COVID-19 pandemic played in the mental health and well-being of college students — are they facing unique challenges?
Cerel: For many students, the uncertainty and social isolation of the pandemic made for a very difficult year. However, for some students, especially with pre-existing mental health issues, the idea that people were looking out for each other more actually lessened their stress. Some people with a history of suicide attempts even told us that the pandemic helped them understand that they have dealt with their worst times and can thrive in an uncertain world. It is important not to assume that these changes lead to worst-case outcomes for everyone but to ask questions about how current conditions impact your student.
UKNow: How can parents help prepare their student to return to a social setting — after more than a year of virtual learning?
Bolin: Many students who are new to the UK family spent the past academic year learning virtually. It will definitely be a change to head back into the classroom. I encourage parents to ask your student if they are nervous about this transition and why. Ask them what they are excited about. And lastly, help them create a plan — realizing it takes more mental and physical effort to make it into a classroom than to a Zoom meeting.
UKNow: What advice do you have for parents who are worried about their child's health and well-being?
Cerel: Even before the pandemic, sending a child to college often led to worries about student health and well-being. Now, after an uncertain year and a half, many parents are even more worried. It is important to remember that your child's accomplishments have led them to college. As a parent, it is okay to worry and help your child plan for this new phase in their life — especially related to ensuring they are doing their best emotionally. This might be by establishing care at the UKCC during K Week if they have existing needs or seeking referrals for more long-term treatment options. If your anxiety about this is getting in the way, it is important for you to seek care for yourself as you are also going through a major life transition after living through a pandemic.
UKNow: It seems as if college students today are more stressed than previous generations. Why is that?
Cerel: For many years, college students reported symptoms of depression at higher rates than anxiety, but that has reversed in the last 5-10 years. Now, increased anxiety is linked to uncertainties about the spread of COVID-19 and the potential impact on academics, employment and significant others. Also, many families across the Commonwealth have lost loved ones to COVID or other causes and did not have the space to grieve and receive support from their communities.
To reach UK Police directly from a cell phone, dial #UKPD or #8573. If you are concerned about how to get help for someone you care about, you can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK/8255 or Crisis Text Line 741741. You can also have your student make this call/text to get help for themselves.
For a brief consultation call with the UKCC, call (859) 257-8701 and press “1” at the prompt, outside of normal business hours.