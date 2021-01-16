People talk about a vacation spot and describe it as beautiful, or as a natural wonder, and there are many places where this would be true. But Josh Spears, the owner of Tech Wizard in Greenup, said that there are a lot of amazing sights in our own back yard.
Spears, who is also a photographer, recently captured photographs of a pair of eagles in the City of Greenup. Spears said the pair have been spotted regularly over the past several years, but that capturing them in photographs can be challenging because the raptors seldom come close to humans.
“I got a text message from the Mayor of Greenup Thursday telling me that the eagles were up in the trees,” Spears said, referring to Lundie Meadows. “I usually try to watch for them, but yesterday I was in the middle of my workday and missed them. But he sent that text and told me I’d better get down there if I wanted to catch them.”
The trees in question are behind the Greenup City Building, across from the City Park, Spears said.
“From the edge of the City Park you can get a really good shot of them.” Spears said the proximity to the park has made for good photography, but the eagles have never posed any problem to people or the other birds such as the geese who frequent the park.
The reason for this, he said, is that, unlike geese who enjoy being around humans (and their potential food), eagles keep to themselves.
“They just sort of chill out in the trees,” Spears said. “When they leave, they fly upriver, so I think they just stop by the park to rest on their way.”
Spears also said the pair of eagles pick and choose which days to visit, as well as what times of day.
“Sometimes you’ll even see them by the bridge on the other side of town,” he said. “People even say they have seen them on the other side of the river. But most of the times I have seen them has been down by the City Park. Usually, I catch them on the tail end of their visit, because by the time I get there they are ready to take off.”
Eagles, as Spears said, keep to themselves, and they aren’t interested in having their photographs taken. The ducks and geese are another matter, however, and seem quite interested in the camera.
“And there is this Blue Heron that comes down to the park who likes to be photographed. He likes it so much he’ll even pose for the camera.” Spears’ wildlife photographs, as well as his astrophotography pictures, are all uploaded to his Facebook page and are free to view. He just wants to share with others what he has recorded.
“I’m usually about 500 feet away from the eagles when I photograph them, and I use a really long lens,” Spears said. Given the size of the eagles and the fact that they are wild predators, he said he would not recommend trying to get any closer to them for safety reasons. But whether or not the amazing raptors desire to be immortalized on film, Spears doesn’t believe that his attention has ever driven them away.
“I think they are just enjoying the park like everyone else,” Spears said. “They like it there because no one bothers them, and they feel safe. That’s probably why they have been here for such a long time. Some of the locals have even named them — Scout and Sadie. And they’re part of the city now.”