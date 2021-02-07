EDITOR’S NOTE: This story was written in first-person narrative form by the reporter.
GREENUP I clearly remember the last time I saw Mattie Coldiron. Fortunately for me, it wasn’t the first time I had seen or spoken to her. I had actually seen and spoken to Mattie quite a lot on the telephone, at the McConnell House in Wurtland (she was, of course, a board member), and in numerous other places around the area. She was involved in so many things such as the Old Fashion Days – and virtually everything else — in Greenup. Mattie died on Feb. 3 at age 87.
I enjoyed interviewing her for newspaper stories and, honestly, I just enjoyed talking to her. In so many ways she was a living history book; but Mattie was never dry or dull, instead, she painted fascinating pictures of the things she had experienced.
She had this polite, matter-of-factness to her that came from her truly knowing what she was saying, and I found that to be uniquely refreshing. She would go into great detail on a wide range of subjects, using direct, personal experience. And she would listen before she answered a question, giving her answer even if it might not be the answer you were hoping for. Again, I always appreciated that. There was never any question of Mattie giving you anything except the unvarnished truth as she saw it. Today that seems to be something of a lost art; but Mattie Coldiron was the Rembrandt of telling it like it is, was, or was going to be.
Mattie Coldiron lived her entire life in Greenup County, specifically in the city of Greenup. There was a brief time when she (and several others of her generation) lived in Washington, D.C., and worked for the FBI, but it could be considered simply an extended vacation because her roots were deep in Greenup soil. She endured the loss of her parents at a young age, and then the loss of her husband far too soon, but the grief did not make her bitter. You could tell by her attitude as much as her words that she believed that sadness and grief are to be endured, but life was meant to be lived. She understood the joy of life, I believe, better than most.
On the day I saw Mattie for the last time, I turned off U.S. 23 and crossed the “new” bridge. As I did so I smiled, remembering a previous interview with her — we had talked about the new bridge as well as its previous incarnations. Mattie was laughing when she told me how, when she was a teenager, the older bridge (the one built before the bridge that was now being replaced) had become too dangerous to cross in any type of vehicle. This was before the overpass across from Rt. 1 had been built, so she said whoever happened to be driving would park at the edge of the bridge so they could walk across it. Her story left a vivid memory of her as a teenager sliding her feet along a bridge support and working hand over hand until reaching the other side. She actually told me that they were “stupid” to do it, but the gleam in her eyes implied that she might just do it again.
It was a bright summer day when I pulled in next to Mattie’s house, but the trees in front provided a welcome shade. She was sitting on her front porch as I walked up, but she said we could walk inside if I preferred. I told her that we could just talk there, because I needed to “stretch my legs” anyway. What followed was an hour-long discussion about how her father had run a hotel of sorts in Greenup decades ago. She told me all about how, for a time, it was easier to get married in Greenup, and people would travel to do just that, and her father would rent them a room.
It was interesting information, but what struck me was that as she spoke, Mattie would gesture to or reference certain buildings and even talk about buildings that were no longer standing. History just spilled into my recorder with every breath she took, and stories about people who were ancestors of local residents brought them alive once again. And as she sat there on her front porch speaking easily about such things it occurred to me again why Mattie Coldiron was Greenup’s unofficial historian. She had lived that history and hadn’t forgotten how deep her roots penetrated into the rich soil of her hometown. Nor had she forgotten how far the branches of her family tree spread.
Part of me wishes that I had known that day would be the last time I saw Mattie Coldiron, but another part of me is grateful I did not. Had I known, then I would have lost the calm flow of her words and the pictures they painted for me. Most likely I would have interrupted her too often with questions I would have known it was the last time to ask, and perhaps questioned the answers too much. Instead, though those questions will never be answered, I have a pleasant memory of her sitting on her front porch, smiling and opening a window into history no one else could have opened.
And when I think about the grief her family must feel with her passing, I remember a conversation I had with my father not long before he passed. I told him that in this world, the only immortality we can hope for is in the memories of the people whose lives we affected with our own. And if that is the case, Mattie Coldiron will live forever. Proof of this is in what many family and friends shared on social media.
Remembering Mattie
“I’m just not sure there was ever a grandmother like the one the seven of us Coldiron cousins had. She was a grandmother who not only encouraged the mischief but more often than not was right in the middle of it with us.
“When we were kids and wanted to leave school, we would sometimes have ‘sick’ days. Mostly, we just didn’t want to be at school anymore and we knew Gran would come and get us to hang out till our parents were out of work. She knew the secret, and never minded playing along.
“I have so much I want to say about her, and I probably will later, but words fail at the moment for me. Greenup: I love seeing the stories you’re sharing of her, so please keep them coming.
“COVID stole our Gran from us. Please, don’t let it steal someone you love, too. Wear a mask. Stay home. Get vaccinated. Love you forever ‘Maddog.’”
-Courtney Preston Killner
“If you went to my preschool you know how we welcomed parents and grandparents to join in the fun. We had a special Granny (so many special Grannys) but she was the first. First to go on our field trips, first to get on her hands and knees to help us plant a garden, first to bring so many of her grandkids through the doors at Ms. Lisa's and definitely the first to welcome us to her porch every year during Old Fashion Days. Many of my students have sat on her porch or used her bathroom. We were always greeted with stories and laughter. So sad to hear that Covid has taken our Granny from us. There was never a stronger role model or funnier Granny. She was the ORIGINAL! RIP Mattie Coldiron.”
-“Ms. Lisa”, Lisa Borrelli Pettrey
“My grandmother, Mattie Lois Ferguson Coldiron, was no stranger to tough situations. Orphaned as a teenager and widowed at 33, she constantly made the best of whatever situation. Diagnosed with cancer twice in old age, she fought for her livelihood and made clear to everyone that she would live the way she wanted to: in her own home, the home of her parents, at 212 Main Street in Greenup. She never gave up on her little town and asserted herself as a town historian and event planner, the former a role she proudly displayed as an invited speaker to my second-grade class.
“Her front porch was the most happening place during the summers, and her house the site of many dinners, get-togethers, and to the teenager filled with angst that I was, a shelter, complete with Town House crackers, Diet Coke, and homemade salsa. She was a no-nonsense woman who admired work ethic and practicality.
“… I love you forever, Granny. I will miss you for the rest of my life, and I will make sure that my own children know how special you were. In whatever there is of an afterlife, I’m sure you are striving to do it on your own terms.”
-Katie Coldiron
“One evening after and Old Fashion Days Committee meeting I took Mattie home. We made a quick stop at the grocery store first. She told me to get her ‘some of those thin Chips A'hoy cookies. Not the regular ones — the thin ones. They are 2 for $5 — get 2! And some milk. A whole gallon — not a small one.’ LOL, I enjoyed that mission because I knew that she was serious, specific, and would enjoy those cookies and milk! I think I'll go get some today and eat them all in her honor. And I'll buy 2!”
-Anne Stephens, replying to the Greenup Old Fashion Days post asking for Mattie stories.