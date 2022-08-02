ASHLAND Families flocked Tuesday to Central Park to support local law enforcement for the 38th annual National Night Out event.
Held nationally on the first Tuesday of August since 1984, National Night Out is a way for police to interact with the community in a more relaxed, fun manner, said Police Chief Todd Kelley.
With face painting, a live band, hot dogs, inflatables and cotton candy, the police department saw a slew of community partners and businesses come out to the event.
“We’re just happy to grow this every year,” Kelley said. “Back in 1989, when this was in its infancy, we actually won an award for having the best event nationwide. We haven’t been able to do that again, but it’s good to out here every year.”
After having no event in 2020 and a scaled-back event in 2021 at the Carol Jackson Unity Center, Kelley said he’s glad to have the event back in the park.
Serving up hot dogs was Officer Troy Patrick of the Ashland Police Department. Patrick won the DARE Officer of the Year award for his work in drug prevention in the Ashland Independent School District.
“It was unexpected and there were quite a few fine officers in that category,” Patrick said. “I’m just blessed to have won that honor.”
Working in the schools and at community events like National Night Out is part of what Patrick enjoys about police work, the officer said.
“I like dealing with the community and working with the kids. At something like this, I’ve run into kids who have graduated high school who remember me,” he said. “Those type of interactions show them that police are there to help them.”
Added Patrick: “Kids might not remember their first-grade teacher, but they’ll remember their school resource officer or their DARE officer. That goes a long way.”
Next door to the hot dog stand, Capt. Richard Carr of the Ashland Fire Department handed coloring book packets to the children.
Carr, a fire investigator, said the fire department and the police department are “all part of the same team.”
“We work together all the time, whether it be arson investigations, events, car wrecks or fires,” Carr said. “They invited us down here and we were happy to come over.”
At the stand, 7-year-old Noah Fountain became a bit bashful about taking the coloring book when a Daily Independent photographer offered to take his picture.
His mother, former Miss Kentucky Faith Fountain, said they came out to show support to the police and to find something to do.
The younger Fountain took the coloring book once Carr said it might be worth it.
“You know, I’ve never opened one of these up, but I bet you it’s pretty cool,” he said.