ASHLAND A local business has been featured in a national trade magazine.
Young Signs, a 90-year-old business in Ashland, was featured in Sign Builder Illustrated, a trade publication that calls itself the how-to magazine for the sign industry.
Graphic designer Nat Handloser said it started when a representative from Roland Printers, the brand Young Signs uses, contacted the company wanting to use a photo of a car they had put a wrap on. Young Signs began offering car wraps, which are vinyl coverings for cars, available in a vast array of colors, textures and designs, in April 2018. Cost can range from $200 to several thousands.
Since then, business has boomed. The printer company expanded the photo into a story about the company’s success and, later, use of Young Signs in their national branding.
“In addition, they sent the story to Sign Builder,” Handloser said, noting the story is in the most recent edition of the magazine, which he first saw on Monday.
He said he doesn’t know if the latest round of publicity will boost business because it’s so recent, but he said they’re enjoying the attention.
“It’s really cool,” he said. “Earlier, when Roland contacted us about that picture, that was, in itself, a big deal. When she told us about sending it to Sign Builders, that was another big deal. Then, asking for a picture of our team for their national branding, it’s kind of unreal.”
Business is so good, Handloser said, four employees were added in the last couple of months, including two designers and two wrap installers. He said the business also is outgrowing the three buildings it is housed in.
Young Signs was founded by W.B. Young in 1931, when he used quills to hand-letter vehicles. The business is currently overseen by W.B. Young’s son, Dave Young.
(606) 326-2661 |