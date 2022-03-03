IRONTON Joshua Messick, 2003 National Hammered Dulcimer champion, will perform at 7:30 p.m. March 12 at First Presbyterian Church.
Messick is the featured instrumentalist on the film "Mary and the Witch’s Flower," which was released in 155 countries and territories. He gave a film premier performance at the TCL Chinese Theaters in Hollywood, was the headline artist at the 2017 and 2018 Walnut Valley Festival and has made multiple appearances on “WoodSongs Old Time Radio Hour.”
When he first hear hammered dulcimer, at 4, he told his mother, “I promise I will learn to play the hammered dulcimer before I am 30.”
At 9, when he got a pair of dulcimer hammers and coaxed sound from the strings for the first time, a music teacher asked how long he had been taking lessons. “I haven’t,” he said, still going at it.
Messick began arranging music at 10 and composing in high school. By the time he was 18, he became the 2003 National Hammered Dulcimer Champion. He is first and foremost a composer, crafting original compositions drawing from Celtic, Classical, and World styles.
Messick’s music can be heard on iTunes or CDs or at joshuamessick.com.
Tickets are $15 and are available at the performance. Admission for students is free. Masks and social distancing are highly recommended.