Thursday marks be the National Day of Prayer observance.
Scott Hill, Executive Director of Community Engagement for King’s Daughters Medical Center said the program has been held for more than 20 years, but this year will be the first year it has been held in a virtual format, making use of Zoom video conferencing.
National Day of Prayer activities will begin at 8:30 a.m. with the theme of “Pray God’s Glory Across the Earth” (Habakkuk 2:14).
“Including this year, we will have done this for 24 years,” Hill said. “Johnny Reilly, the former Director of Pastoral Care here at KDMC was the one who started it.”
Hill said there was excellent response, so much so that they moved it to the Transportation Center, and have held it at the Highlands Museum as well. “It’s always been really well-attended, and a very special event. Lots of community members get involved and community leaders come out.”
Activities this year, Hill said, will again focus on the pillars of the community, with special speakers offering perspectives on the pillars of church, government, family, education, business, military and media. Speakers include the following: Rev. Stanley McDonald, pastor of New Hope Baptist Church; James Stephens, field representative for U.S. Sen. Rand Paul (government); Jason Caudill, King’s Daughters chaplain (family); John and Ruthie Lynd, teachers at Russell High School (education); James Bradley, owner of Summit RV (business); Mike Maynard, executive director of Hillcrest-Bruce Mission and a U.S. Army veteran (military); and Dicky Tiller, Kool Hits 105.7 FM sales associate, sports broadcaster, voice of the Boyd County Lions and Liberty Baptist Church pastor (media).
Faith Fountain will perform the National Anthem; gospel singer John Thornsberry will perform; and the Rev. Father Andrew Garner, Holy Family, will offer the benediction and closing comments.
“We are understandably disappointed not to be able to gather in person and observe National Day of Prayer,” Hill said. “But we believe God works in mysterious ways and our virtual celebration will allow even more people to come together for this event than would ordinarily be possible.”
The National Day of Prayer committee is comprised of individuals representing Ashland Community and Technical College, the City of Ashland, King’s Daughters, Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital, Ramey Estep Homes, multiple churches and other organizations. For more information and instructions on how to participate in the virtual National Day of Prayer Ashland, visit the committee’s Facebook event at https://bit.ly/DayofPrayer2020
Instructions for ZOOM users: If you do not already have the app installed on your computer or mobile device, visit Zoom.us to sign up or download the app from your app store. On the day of the event, join the local National Day of Prayer observance at https://bit.ly/NDPAshland2020.
Attendees may also call to listen by dialing 1-646-558-8656, meeting ID: 982 2672 4316.