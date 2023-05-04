ASHLAND There will be two National Day of Prayer events in Ashland today.
For early birds, there will be prayer event down at the Ashland Train Station at 99 Steve Gilmore Way.
The event starts at 8 a.m.
The other event will be held at the Ashland Band Stand in Central Park, running from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
The National Day of Prayer was first established in 1952 by President Harry S. Truman to coincide with the Fourth of July — it was subsequently moved to the first Thursday in May in the late 1980s.