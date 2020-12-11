An early Thursday morning home fire in Carter County spread quickly, leaving the occupants of the home with scant minutes to escape the blaze.
“It was toned out around 7:07 Thursday morning,” said JoAnn Dunfree, the emergency management coordinator. “Four stations reported, with Grayson as primary. And they called in mutual aid from Hitchins, Olive Hill and Norton Branch fire departments.
“When they arrived on the scene, the home was completely engulfed in flames,” Dunfree said.
Though Dunfree said Carter County does not have its own fire investigator, the home’s water heater is believed to be the initial cause of the blaze. The insurance company has the option to send its own investigator to the scene, and they do in many cases, she said. At this point, however, there is no suspicion of arson.
Dunfree said the occupants of the home, John and Diane Pfau, lost everything in the blaze, including three vehicles parked in the driveway.
“They were lucky to get out alive,” Dunfree said. “The daughter who lives with the couple had already gone to work, and the couple managed to escape the blaze. And their dog got out as well.
“I had spoken to the lady yesterday, and one of their daughters had given them a camper to stay in temporarily. But they have nothing. They came out with literally just the clothes on their backs at 7 in the morning. And she wasn’t even wearing shoes. All of their medicine, their personal items and everything they have collected is just gone,” Dunfree said.
The only warning, Dunfree said, was the woman told her she had heard a noise, and went to investigate it. When she went to the room containing the water heater, there was already thick black smoke filling the room.
Neighbor Roger Moore said from what he could tell, the blaze escalated too quickly for anyone to have done anything. Fire trucks filled the road almost immediately, he said, but were hampered in their efforts by a downed but still “live” power line blocking the road up to the home.
The fire departments worked in tandem, he said, transferring water from truck to truck in order to both combat the blaze and prevent another house close to it and the woods behind it from catching fire as well.
“They know what they are doing,” Moore said. “I was thoroughly impressed.
“The house was a total loss by the time they got there,” he added, “because the fire was already through the roof. But they had to contain it, and they did a good job with that. The fella who lived there lost three vehicles parked close to the house because they didn’t have time to look for car keys, even. They are lucky they got out at all. She (Diane) told me she had already had her coffee and was getting ready to take a shower when she heard a noise from a room they never use. And when she opened the door to look, black smoke just rolled out. She yelled at John, and he ran in thinking he might be able to put it out, but it was already too late, and flames were everywhere.
“She was just lucky she hadn’t gotten into the shower first, because between the time I saw it, and the time it was completely gone, couldn’t have been 10 minutes,” Moore said. “It would have had to have gotten a pretty good start inside before they noticed it for it to have gone up so fast.”
The Pfaus are being assisted by the American Red Cross, and a GoFundMe page has been started on Facebook to help them as they work toward overcoming such a devastating loss. Anyone interested in donating can go to gofundme.com/f/pfau-family-house-fire-recovery.
The community is already reaching out to help, Dunfree said.
“Honestly, since they have lost everything and have nothing, what they need right at this minute would be money to pay for everyday expenses. But there have been people reaching out wanting to donate furniture and things like that,” she said. “And that will be helpful once their living arrangements have been met. But it is wonderful that people are already reaching out to help in any way they are able.”