CATLETTSBURG A suspected drug dealer learned the hard way that you can’t outrun the police and the DEA on a bicycle, according to court records.
On Thursday evening, the Boyd County Sheriff’s Department Narcotics Unit set up a controlled buy for a ball of meth in the 1200 block of Lexington Avenue in Ashland, according to a district court citation. After making the buy, deputies and DEA plainclothesmen with marked vests swooped in on the suspect, court records show.
The suspect, 28-year-old Ryan J. Crisp, took off on a bicycle, leading to a chase, records show.
Local and federal officers tracked Crisp down to a wooded area next to Shamrock Liquors, the citation states. After a brief struggle to get Crisp into the cuffs, deputies said they found more meth inside a backpack and heroin inside the pocket of his cargo shorts.
Crisp was charged in Boyd County District Court with first-degree trafficking in meth (first offense), first-degree fleeing or evading, resisting arrest and two counts of first-degree possession of drugs (first offense).
Crisp was being held at the Boyd County Detention Center on a $10,000 bond, according to jail records.
The Boyd County Sheriff’s Department has been working hard over the last six months to push drugs out of the community. Anyone with any information regarding drug activity in the county may contact the Boyd County Sheriff’s Department at (606) 739-5135 or the department’s tip line at (606) 939-4023.
If you or anyone you know is suffering with a substance abuse disorder, please contact the National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP. Administered by the federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, the help line offers free referrals for folks seeking treatment.
