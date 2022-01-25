After a legislative delay due to redistricting, the filing window for candidates in the May primary officially closed Tuesday in Kentucky.
With multiple state and local seats up for election, this year’s field is already shaping up for quite a crowd.
Here’s a quick look at some of the races for major positions around northeastern Kentucky:
Boyd County Fiscal Court
The fiscal court is seeing challenges on all seats, including a couple primary threats from within the Republican Party.
Looking at the top of the ticket, Judge-Executive Eric Chaney — the first-term judge-exec who’s seen a meteoric rise since assuming office in 2019 — is facing a challenge in the Republican primary from former sheriff’s deputy and South Ashland business magnate Scott Ball. No one has filed on the Democrat ticket for the office.
Commissioner Keith Watts is seeing a mess of challenges for his seat, with two filing against him in the Republican primary and a contested Democratic primary as well. Joseph M. Blair and Jami Salisbury have filed to run against Watts in the GOP primary, while Heather Moore-Frame and Kenny Messer will duke it out in the Democratic primary.
The other two seats will go straight November, with Republican Jeremy Holbrook challenging Democrat Larry Brown for his seat and Democrat Cynthia Sturgill vying for Republican Randy Stapleton’s seat.
Ashland City Commission
While not as crowded as the 2020 race, there are still some insurgency threats for the four seats of the Ashland Commission. The four sitting commissioners — Josh Blanton, Amanda Clark, Marty Gute and Cheryl Spriggs — have all filed for re-election. Becky Miller, who folks may remember for the hard campaign she waged in 2020, has filed again for the seat, while political newcomer Rochelle Herring — best known for speaking out against the drug epidemic in her neighborhood on Chinn Street — has also filed for a seat. Within days of the deadline, Chuck Williams, Dwain Porter and David Williams also threw their hats into the ring.
Boyd Sheriff
Two Catlettsburg Police officers are facing off in the GOP primary to face two-term Democrat Sheriff Bobby Jack Woods in November. Jamie Reihs (currently with CPD, formerly of the Boyd County Sheriff’s Department) and Terry Clark are running in May to take on Woods.
Constable
So far, Democrat Jack Gallaher’s seat is safe, with no one running against him in District 2. Republican Richard Vanhoose is seeing a challenge for his seat by Democrat George Daniels in November.
However, the field for District 1 is crowded, with three folks duking it out in the Republican primary for the seat formerly occupied by Tony Evans. Brian K. Ramsdell, Corey Rice and William Steen are all vying for the spot. It should be noted the last time Steen ran for this seat, he was charged with shooting a man in the middle of the race.
Boyd County Clerk, Attorneys
Having just settled into the office after winning a special election in 2020, Republican Kevin Johnston is facing a challenge from Democrat D.J. Rymer in November. In the County Attorney’s race, Democrat Pat Hedrick is facing off against Republican Curtis E. Dotson.
Boyd District Court
District Court Judge Devon Reams is seeing a contender for his position from Anna Ruth in the non-partisan race.
Boyd Safe Seats
There are a few people who only need to continue showing up to work to keep their seats. Democrat Mark Hammond is running unopposed for the County Coroner’s Office while Republican Bill Hensley is seeing no challengers for County Jailer.
On the bench, no one has filed to run against Circuit Court Judges John Vincent or George Davis, or District Court Judge Scott Reese.
Greenup County Fiscal Court Shake-Up
As reported in more extensive detail, current Judge-Executive Bobby Carpenter has decided not to run again, paving the way for a showdown between Democratic candidate Tom Clay and Republican candidate (formerly a Democrat as well) Bobby Hall to face off in November.
With Commissioner Tony Quillen making a run for PVA and Commissioner Andrew Imel filing for County Clerk on the Republican ticket, the fields are filling for the seats.
On the Republican side, Raceland Mayor Talmadge McPeek Jr., Raymond Davis, Derrick Bradley and Kathryn Osborne are vying for District 1, while no one has filed on the Democractic ticket. Mark Lekins and Lee Wireman are battling it out for the Republican nomination for District 2, while Irvin Fannin Jr. is running unopposed on the Democrat ticket. Zachary Hale is posing a primary challenge to sitting Republican Commissioner Earnie Duty II. The winner of that race will face Democrat Randy Ashley in the general election.
So far, no one has filed for PVA on the Democratic side, all but assuring Quillen will take the seat. Imel will either face Democrat Tommy Crump or Kim Fannin-Mullins in the general election, after long-serving Clerk Pat Hieneman has decided not to run again.
Mayors
With so many little towns dotting U.S. 23 in Greenup, there are plenty of mayors up for election in 2022, with a few challenges to longtime seat holders and a few running unopposed.
In Flatwoods, councilman Buford Hurley II is running against Raymond Roe for a spot formerly held by two-term Mayor Ron Fields. The City of Greenup is seeing a fight for the top slot, with current mayor Lundie Meadows Jr. defending his seat against challengers David Black and Ronnie Large. Over in South Shore, Cheryl Moore is defending her seat against challenger Wayne Watkins.
Russell Mayor Ron Simpson is running unopposed for another term, while Raceland City Councilman Eddie Cumpton and Worthington resident Mitchell Fetters are running opposed for their respective town’s mayoral offices.
Greenup Sheriff, Jailer
The top slots in Greenup County law enforcement are seeing contested Republican primaries, with current Sheriff Matt Smith (formerly a Democrat) facing Shannon Worthington, son of Jailer Mike Worthington. Whoever wins will face Democratic contender Richard M. Diamond.
The elder Worthington is facing a Republican primary challenge in sheriff's deputy Larry Pancake. Leonard Cooper has filed to run on the Democratic ticket.
County Attorney
Incumbent Democrat Mike Wilson is set to face off against Republican Matthew Warnock in the fall general election.
Greenup Safe Seats
In the judiciary, Circuit Court Judge Brian McCloud is running unopposed this year, along with District Court Judge Paul Craft and Family Court Judge Jeffrey Preston. The 20th Circuit covers both Greenup and Lewis counties. County Coroner Neil Wright is also running unopposed — as a Republican (although he was a Democrat until following the 2020 election).
Carter County Judge-Executive
Mike Malone has not filed again for judge-executive, leaving a wide field that includes an independent campaign. On the Republican side, Vick Adams, Brad Brammell and Brandon Burton have added their hats to the ring, while the Democrat side is seeing a field consisting of Dustin Howard, Bobby Hall, Chester Highley and Charles Wallace. Duane Suttles is mounting a campaign as an independent.
Carter Sheriff
The Sheriff's race is poised for a fall run-off between incumbent Republican Jeff May and challenger Democrat Eric Ross.
Carter Jailer
While no Democrats have filed for Jailer, current Jailer R.W. Boggs will have to fight for his seat come May. Within the Republican primary, Boggs is facing Buddy Grayson, Wade Thompson and Bob Browning.
Carter Safe Seats
The judiciary in Carter County — which is a part of the 37th Circuit, including Morgan and Elliott counties — is safe in this year’s elections. Circuit Court Judge Rebecca K. Phillips, Family Court Judge Jennifer Barker Neice and District Court Judge Rupert Wilhoit are all running unopposed in the non-partisan election.
State Seats
As is the custom every two years, the State House of Representatives is up again. Scott Sharp (R-100th) and Patrick Flannery (R-96th) are both running unopposed this year. Dr. Danny Bentley (R-98th) is facing a primary challenge from James A. Campbell. State Senator Robin Webb (D-18th) is facing no opposition in her re-election bid. Appellate Court Judges Larry E. Thompson and Sara Combs are also running unopposed.
Federal Seats
The Democratic primary to mount a challenge to Dr. Rand Paul’s U.S. Senate set is shaping up, with Charles Booker (who came close to securing the bid in the 2020 election to go up against Senate Institution Mitch McConnell), Joshua W. Blanton Sr., Ruth Gao and John Merrill facing off for the ticket.
Paul is facing primary challenges from a scattershot of candidates, including Ashland man Arnold Blankenship. Other candidates in the GOP primary include Valerie “Dr. Val” Frederick, Paul V. Hamilton, John Schiess (listed as being from Wisconsin) and Tami Stanfield.
In the U.S. House, the new maps still place Greenup in the Fourth District and now have Boyd entirely in the Kentucky Fifth. In the Fourth District, Democrats are fielding Matthew Lehman to go up against incumbent Republican Thomas “Sassy” Massie. The representative is also facing primary challenges from Alyssa D. McDowell, George Washington (presumably not a time-traveling Founding Father) and Claire Wirth.
In the Fifth District, Louisville Democrat Conor Halbleib is putting in to run against longtime Congressman Hal Rogers. Rogers will also be facing primary challenges from Jeanette Andrews, Rich Van Dam, Brandon R. Mohlloen and Gerardo Serrano.
