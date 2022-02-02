ASHLAND Pathways will be the recipient of the Carol Jackson Diversity Award for its work in promoting diversity in the workplace and service delivery.
The Boyd and Greenup County Branch of the NAACP will present the award at noon Thursday at 1200 Bath Ave. to Jennifer Willis, RN, PMH-BC, Pathways Chief Executive Officer.
“Pathways is both humbled and excited to receive this award," Willis said. "We believe the work of the Pathways To Go mobile unit team, the addition of Cultural Intelligence training for the workforce and community, and the development of a Diversity Team will help promote diversity and inclusion throughout Pathways. We recognize that promoting inclusiveness and diversity not only helps foster a healthier, innovative workforce, but will benefit our consumers as well.”
Representing the NAACP chapter will be Al Baker, president; Bernice Henry, vice president; the Rev. Stanley McDonald, and Brenda Martin.
Marshall Tyson, Pathways marketing director, will speak about the Pathways To Go initiative, Cultural Intelligence training, and the newly formed Pathways Diversity Team.
The Carol Jackson Diversity Award was named in memory of Carol Jackson who served for more than 20 years as the chairwoman of the Ashland Human Rights Commission. She developed a local commission from a committee that didn’t have a permanent home into a full commission with office space in downtown Ashland, which has become a hub for civil rights activity. She also created the Mayor’s Youth Council to encourage students to learn about local government. Carol Jackson was the first African-American woman elected to the Ashland Independent Board of Education and the first to chair the board. She was inducted into the Kentucky Commission of Human Rights Hall of Fame in 2012.
For more information about Pathways, visit pathways-ky.org.