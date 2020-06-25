GREENUP A 20-count indictment filed June 18 in Greenup County Circuit Court sheds light on the case of a New York man accused of sexually soliciting a county teenager.
Edward L. Taylor IV, 42, was apprehended in mid-March following a sting by Kentucky State Police. The man had been staying in Olive Hill when he began chatting with the victim through Facebook in mid-February, according to police.
The indictment states Taylor used Facebook to attempt to cajole the victim into having sex with him over the course of a month. Taylor asked the victim to send pictures of her behind to him and also offered to pay her $3,000 if she would let him have sex with her seven times, according to the indictment.
Part of the $3,000 deal entailed that she send him nude photographs every day, court records show.
When the victim told him she was underage, Taylor told her “she can still do the deal” and “that she could have already had a few thousand dollars if she had not stalled,” the indictment shows.
The indictment states Taylor then concocted another deal in which he offered the victim $2,000 for sex four times. He then set up a time to and place to meet in order to do the deed, the indictment said.
Taylor has been indicted on 18 counts of using an electronic communications system to procure a minor to engage in sexual or other prohibited activities and two counts of promoting a sexual performance by a minor.
The procurement charges carry one to five years in prison apiece, while the promotion charges are each punishable with between five and 10 years in prison.
Taylor has been sitting at the Greenup County Detention Center on a $120,000 bond since March 16, per online jail records.
