ASHLAND A Cincinnati-area man popped on the eve of a late-August drug roundup in Boyd County has been indicted by a federal grand jury, according to court records.
On Aug. 26, the night prior to a drug sweep operation by the Boyd County Sheriff’s Department, state court records show Lamon G. Tolbert, 26, of Hebron, and Benjamin Houston, 30, of the Queen City, sold 4 ounces of methamphetamine to a plainclothesman.
At the time of their arrest, Sheriff Bobby Jack Woods said the drugs were worth more than $10,000 in value.
On Wednesday, a federal grand jury indicted Tolbert on one count of possession with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of meth. The grand jury also issued a forfeiture allegation for $1,498 seized from the transaction, records show.
If convicted, Tolbert could face between five and 40 years in prison and up to $5 million in fines. If his previous convictions — state court records show he has convictions of wanton endangerment, fleeing and evading and witness retaliation — are deemed “a serious drug or serious violent felony,” he could face life in prison.
Court records do not show Houston being indicted in the case, although he is currently facing charges in Boyd County.
(606) 326-2653 |