LLOYD The first of four weekly camps for Greenup students has students learning all about being ninja warriors.
This week students took on the challenges of an obstacle course, learning karate and a ninja warrior course.
Students in the district who will be going into the second through eighth grades are gathering at Greenup County High School for activities galore. However, they are still learning.
Kerri Stambaugh, 21st Century Director in Greenup, explained that the students all receive at least an hour and 15 minutes of math, reading, enrichment and physical activity each day.
The minimum time is regulated due to the 21st Century grant, which also requires the district to put on the camp. Family Resource Youth Services Center partnered with the 21st Century program to put on the camps.
Data shows the students who participate in the camps have lower levels of grades dropping from the previous spring to the following fall, said Stambaugh. The camps help prevent learning loss that typically occurs in the summer.
The students are still in a school building learning, but not in the traditional pen and paper ways.
The students took on a chalk math obstacle course this week. Some read a Japanese play and then made Kabuki masks. Teachers are keeping the learning fun and active.
The enrichment time comes from some of the extra special activities throughout the week. Captain Dennis Rice, JROTC Instructor at GCHS, in structed the students on Archery. The local extension office brings a variety of learning activities throughout the four weeks. The book mobile is present each week and other guests are scheduled for even more excitement.
The students gathered in the GCHS gymnasium on blue mats. There, Brett Newland and Jeff Barham taught the kids karate.
"It was hysterical," said Stambaugh, adding the kids and teachers had a great time.
Week two is all about motion and panel cars will be headed toward GCHS. The students will build robots powered by electric toothbrushes and more.
Dr. MJ Wixsom is scheduled to bring a falcon during Medieval Times week, which is the third week of camps, said Amy Schaffer, FRYSC Coordinator for Wurtland Elementary and Middle Schools.
Schaffer added that the students will be visited by medical professionals from King's Daughters Medical Center. They will be teaching the students how to wrap a skull and make a splint from materials that would have been used in those times.
Box castles will be built that week. There will also be catapults and possibly flaming arrows. Anything with any sort of danger will be handled by adults and done safely as a demonstration, Stambaugh and Schaffer both emphasized.
Week four finishes up at Greenbo for Jurassic Park Week. Students will become paleontologists and dig for fossils, which will be pre-buried by the administrators of the camp.
Students were grouped by the grades they are headed into and rotated around the high school. The younger students took over the school they are set to one day graduate from, but not without the help of some current GCHS students.
More than 40 high school students applied to be mentors for the camps. Stambaugh said the students were interviewed by a panel who then chose the students who would be most interactive and helpful to the campers and teachers.
The high schoolers walked with bright safety vests so they would stand out. They took kids to the nurse if needed, helped guide groups to and from various activities and answered questions. Some took trips through the inflatable obstacle course in a race against their campers.
Stambaugh said the high school students can often serve as a great intermediary. Sometimes the smaller kids don't want to talk to an adult, but will find a confidant in the high school student. Then the high schooler can help them, or talk to the teacher for or with them, Stambaugh said.