GREENUP A 17-year-old Greenup County High School student is getting a start on an acting career.
Braxton Noble, son of Kevin and Dodi Noble, will have a supporting role in the movie “I Can’t Breathe,” which is based on a true story about a man going through a difficult period of time, a story that is reminiscent of the Bible story of Job. Actor Kevin Sorbo appears in the movie, too.
Made by JC Films, a company that makes faith and family movies, “I Can’t Breathe” was shot in Bridgeport, West Virginia, and will be released this summer, with a premiere in New York.
Noble appeared in television commercials when he was 5 and has modeled for several companies, including JoAnn Fabric, Creation Museum and BabyBans, the children’s version of RayBan sunglasses. He’s done runway modeling for Men’s Wearhouse and Calvin Klein at shows in Ohio and in Texas.
His mother said he was always entertaining.
“He was kind of a character. When he was 5, he always wanted to be this guy or that guy,” she recalled. “We would go to the mall and he would dress like Spider-Man and he was so cute.”
When he was 8, he lost interest and he quit, but by 14, he was ready to do it again. “We let him lead the way,” Mrs. Noble said. “He got into modeling and when JC Films had a casting call, he tried out and got accepted.”
He first appeared with a small role in “The Zombie Club,” which is about bullying. Then, he landed a slightly larger role in “Chosen,” which is about foster care and adoption. Actor Dean Cain of “Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman” television fame was in both of those movies. Those movies are available on Amazon Prime.
“Braxton didn’t know who Dean was, but I was starstruck,” Mrs. Noble said. “They’re so nice, he really enjoys them and they’ve helped him, but Eddie (McClintock) is his favorite. He’s like a mentor to him. He really got a lot of good tips and he really helped him out the most.”
McClintock is best known as Secret Service Agent Pete Lattimer on the Syfy series “Warehouse 13.”
Braxton Noble appeared in Portsmouth Little Theater’s production of “Music Man,” but his mother said he runs track and is the starting running back for his school football team, so he is busy.
