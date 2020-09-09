ASHLAND The Paramount Players will present a free, socially distanced performance of “BEEHIVE: The ’60s Musical,” at 7 p.m. Friday and 3 p.m. Saturday in Ashland Central Park.
“BEEHIVE” celebrates the powerful female voices of the 1960s with hits such as as “My Boyfriend’s Back,” “Be My Baby,” “Son of a Preacher Man” and “Me and Bobby McGee.” Told from the perspective of a group of women who come of age in this decade, “BEEHIVE” goes from their first Beehive Dance to the challenges of the nation.
Cast in the show are Michelle Grubb, Elizabeth Hensley, Lisa Vititoe, Melanie Porter, Sarah Brehm, Serena Johnson, Tatum Rooker, Paige Fraley, Kelsey Bender and Hailey Browning. It is directed and choreographed by Melanie Cornelison-Jannotta with music direction by Mark Baker. The crew includes stage manager Allison Keesee, assistant stage manager Bruce Dearfield and costumer Rick Payne.
Those attending the family-friendly show are urged to bring seating. The audience will be socially distanced and masks are required while up and moving around. Refreshments are available by donation. All proceeds go to support the Paramount Arts Center education program. In case of rain, the performance will be moved to the Paramount Arts Center.