ASHLAND Two local musicians don’t want anyone to forget this is the season for giving thanks — and also for giving.
Violinists Kathleen Chamis and Linda Duke will release a nine-minute video of their performing on Nov. 26 to draw attention to a new program at Ashland Community Kitchen — The Pantry.
“Desmond Barrett, executive director, tells me with all the joblessness, hunger, homelessness in the community and senior centers closed, the need is much greater than before,” Chamis said.
The Community Kitchen, created nearly 40 years ago, feeds qualifying, low-income individuals three times a day, five days a week. Barrett said the kitchen provides nearly 42,000 meals a year.
"Originally, it was intended to help the homeless and those laid off from jobs, but we’ve seen a need to with limited-income individuals, those living at or below the poverty line," he said. "They just need an extra helping hand, so we decided this summer to expand our services.
"We took over the senior box distribution that Christ Temple used to do, providing boxes of food to 83 seniors living in poverty in Boyd County," Barrett continued. "We realized we were missing individuals and families struggling at or below the poverty line and came up with this community pantry."
The pantry began in September and Barrett said it is a permanent part of the kitchen’s services.
"Our mission is ‘Where no one goes hungry,’ and that’s true," he said, adding his appreciation for Chamis and Duke’s contribution.
“This just shows what the community can do using their talents or their gift for serving others," he said.
Chamis said the video will offer a variety of holiday songs.
"We start with a traditional ‘Angels Medley,’ go on to a jazz ‘O Come All Ye Faithful’ and end with a jazz ‘We Wish You A Merry Christmas,’ with the intent to cheer up folks and lift spirits," Chamis said.
She and Duke made a video this year to honor those who died from COVID-19. The video garnered more than 2,000.
"It was well received, with many positive comments," Chamis said. "It softened hearts and was a real comfort to many."
She said they hope to uplift people and to support the pantry with this video.
"We are simply helpers and hope the Lord will prosper our efforts and that people will donate to the Food Pantry after listening to our music," she said.
To donate to Ashland Community Kitchen, mail checks to Ashland Community Kitchen, P.O. 1743, Ashland, Ky. 41101; to give online, visit theneighborhood-ashland.org/ and click donation button at the top right-hand corner; fill in the information and make it Ashland Community Kitchen.