ASHLAND Local violinists Kathleen Chamis and Linda Duke will release a performance video consisting of three valentine songs on Feb. 9 to raise awareness for Safe Harbor.
The domestic violence shelter, which serves 150 women, children and men a day, provides a safe and secure emergency shelter and advocacy center for all domestic violence and sexual assault survivors in Boyd, Greenup, Carter, Lawrence and Elliott counties. Services are free, confidential and supportive.
To view the performance, visit the Facebook page of Duke or Safe Harbor of Northeast Kentucky.
To donate, mail a check to: Safe Harbor P.O. Box 2163, Ashland, KY 41105, or to give online visit safeharborky.org and click on the donate button.
All donations from the performance will go to helping families served by Safe Harbor.
For more information, call Tiffanie Buckner at (606) 329-9304.
Those in a domestic violence situation may call the 24/7 Crisis Hotline at (800) 926-2150.