KENOVA Hayden Jeffries, 11, and Owen Jeffries, 10, have studied music at Ashmore Music Studio in Ashland for about a year, but there will be no Christmas concert for them. This year, music students of Mikey Ashmore opted to produce an album and videos.
The Jeffries boys, who attend Grace Christian School, will have solos on the album, too.
“I feel like we’re going to have more fun with it,” Owen said of the recording. His piano solo will be on “Feliz Navidad.”
Hayden said he’s excited about performing “Frosty the Snowman,” on which he will have a piano solo.
“I feel good about it, not stressed,” Hayden said.
Their mother, Kristen Jeffries, said the boys have been studying at the studio for a year.
“They always sang with their mawmaw in church,” Mrs. Jeffries said, adding Hayden is in band at this school, performing percussion. “They wanted to continue to learn multiple avenues of music and they’ve found a new way to express themselves.”
Recording isn’t exactly new to students, Ashmore said.
“We’ve done several music videos in the past, but they’ve been for fun,” Ashmore said. “This time, we really want to create a serious project. The tech we use involves several cameras, like GoPros, or even smartphones, lighting and audio equipment.”
Students are recording their parts individually and Ashmore does the technical work, syncing the parts together and balancing the audio.
“Kids will play digital keyboards, which can have several different sounds such as organs, strings, guitars, brass, and, of course, piano,” Ashmore said. “The kids that play percussion, mostly drum set, need to be mic’d and carefully recorded.”
The video will feature all the students’ Christmas music from the season.
“Those visuals could be a kid playing his or her instrument, then cutting to the next kid,” he said. “We only show the kids who play in the moments you hear their sound.”
It was an easy decision to do the production instead of a concert; students voted to change things up this year.
“The kids were excited to do something new,” Ashmore said. “We’ve done several Christmas concerts and this is our sixth year.”
Not only are they having fun, the Jeffries boys said they have learned a great deal this year.
“I’ve learned to play with two hands, site reading, learned how to use the pedal and read music,” Owen said. “I can pick up really fast on what he’s teaching me.” He said he also enjoys the opportunity to earn rewards, mostly field trips like bowling and Malibu Jack’s.
Mrs. Jeffries said Ashmore has an appealing teaching method.
“I’ve gotten to watch the boys not only learn and grow to love music, but they’re had so much fun in doing it with Mikey,” she said. “It’s not so rigorous because he’s very good at noticing if they’re super into something right now, he’s going to focus on that. ... that makes a huge difference.”