The students will perform as a part of the Kentucky Music Educators Association (KMEA) Professional Development Conference. Students were selected through an audition process that is a bit different depending on the ensemble, but requires students to learn a piece selected and perform it in front of judges. “The process is very difficult,” said Aaron Bowling, Boyd County choir director. Bowling explained choir students must sing their part in a quartet and then sing a portion of the piece solo. They must score at a certain level to make the All-State ensembles. There is a 190 student limit across the state for the choirs.
Another portion of the process is sight reading where a student has a few moments to look over a piece of music they have never seen before and then perform it, said Bowling.
Bowling said students work tirelessly
to prepare. His students showed up to school early and stayed late to be prepared for each part of the process.
“For them to step up and to do that is just that — a testament to their work and their preparation,” said Bowling.
“They’re willing to step forward and do something that is not always comfortable.”
Tom Stephens, choir director at Raceland-Worthington High School, said there were fewer in the area who auditioned this year due to COVID. Teresa Russell of Russell Independent said its been two years since students have been able to go, so especially with the previous year having nothing, it’s great to have the opportunity again.
John Johnson, Band Director at Boyd County High School, said the band process begins with a local area audition where directors in the area have their students perform in November before heading to the KMEA District 8 auditions.
The students are given advice and those who will move on are selected from there.
“There’s a lot of learning that goes on in the process of the audition,” said Johnson.
“For a lot of our kids at this level, that’s the first kind of audition that they ever attend like that and so there’s a huge learning curve. I always tell my kids, if they’re unsure about it, you know, just go for it and the worst thing that happens is, they don’t make the band but they learn the process. That’s the worst thing that happens and then they have a better idea that next year.”
Students and their music teachers will take over Louisville for the week. There will be opportunities for teachers to attend professional development. Teachers and students can attend sessions and clinics on a variety of music related topics, said Johnson.
“The conference is really designed for the music teachers in the state to go and receive professional development,” said Johnson. “There are clinics going on, for the professional development of those teachers. Different clinics all throughout the weekend.
There are concerts taking place, certain groups have been invited to play. And then of course, there are the All-State ensembles that are taking place as well. And the kids can take part in all those things.”
There will be an exhibit hall featuring instrument manufacturers, sales companies, fundraising companies, colleges and universities will all be available in the exhibit hall. Students can learn about career opportunities in the music industry and speak to colleges about furthering their education and how to get involved in music at the collegiate level.
Johnson said the military bands will also be there to recruit.
The conference runs from Feb. 2 through Saturday at the Kentucky International Convention Center in Louisville.
The students will rehearse for the first portion and then the performances will take place.
KMEA District 8 include schools in Bath, Boyd, Carter, Elliott, Fleming, Greenup, Lawrence, Lewis, Mason, Menifee, Montgomery, Morgan, Nicholas, Robertson and Rowan counties. The following are those who were selected to All-State ensembles as reported by music teachers and District 8 leaders:
Bands
Connor Kimbler - Boyd County High School - Jazz II
Max Robinette - Paul G. Blazer High School - Jazz II
Thomas Brewer - Paul G. Blazer High School - Jazz II
Jesse Smith - Russell High School - Concert Band
Riley Stephens - Russell High School - Jazz I
Isaac Sizemore - Russell High School - Concert Band
Morgan Krantz - Russell High School - Concert Band 1st Alternate
Orchestras
Duncan McGinnis - Craft Academy - Symphony Orchestra Viola
Taylor Stamper - Fleming County High School - Symphonic Band
Gabe Vivian - Montgomery County High School - Orchestra 1st Alternate
Devoyne Montgomery - Paul G. Blazer High School - Symphony Orchestra Cello
Jackson Lawson - Paul G. Blazer High School - Symphonic Band Bass
Raegan Williams - Russell High School - Symphony Orchestra Viola
Colleen Caldwell - Russell High School - Commonwealth Strings Bass
Maggie Caldwell - Russell High School - Commonwealth Orchestra
Duncan McGinnis - Russell High School - Symphony Orchestra
Reagan Williams - Russell High School - Symphony Orchestra
Tanner Leadingham - Russell High School - Percussion Ensemble and Symphony Orchestra
Bryson Hunt - Russell High School - Symphony Orchestra
All-State choirs
Tatum Rooker - Boyd County High School
Emma Stephens - Boyd County High School
Nathan Dennison - Boyd County High School
Colton Ferrell - Boyd County High School
Caleb Pitts - Fleming County High School
Logan Smalley - Fleming County High School
Sarah Gerhard - Mason County High School
Haleigh King - Mason County High School
Jacob Brown - Mason County High School
Madison Brother - Montgomery County High School
Emily Vice - Montgomery County High School
Codi Rasor - Montgomery County High School
Jonathan Williams - Montgomery County High School
Ben Sapp - Montgomery County High School
Ava Vanderhoof - Montgomery County High School
Addyson Baggard -McNabb Middle School - Kentucky Children’s Chorus
Autumn Wilson - McNabb Middle School - Kentucky Children’s Chorus
Mollie Miles - McNabb Middle School - Junior High Treble Choir
Elijah Campbell - Paul G. Blazer High School
Christopher Daniel - Paul G. Blazer High School
Caden Eldridge - Paul G. Blazer High School
Sophia Evans - Ashland Middle School
Brooklyn Nichols - Ashland Middle School
Scarlett Branham - Raceland- Worthington High School
Abrianna Angus - Raceland-Worthington High School
Matthew Meade - Raceland-Worthington High School
Ayden Davis - Raceland-Worthington High School
Grant Stephens - Raceland-Worthington High School
Alexis Duncan - Rowan County Senior High School
Alex Fouch - Rowan County Senior High School
Naaman Ramey - Rowan County Senior High School
Andrew Barker - Rowan County Senior High School
Leah Russell - Russell High School
Caitlyn Poole - Russell High School
Harper Grizzle - Russell High School
Madison Weiher - Russell High School
Noah Brand - Russell High School
Ryan Derifield - Russell High School
Ellie Enyart - Russell High School
Erin Robinette - Russell High School
Sophie Clarke - Russell High School
Emily Evans - Russell High School
Aaron Williams - Russell Middle School