STAFFORDSVILLE You can’t stop the music, and you can’t stop the U.S. 23 Country Music Highway Museum,
With 14 exhibits of memorabilia from country stars who are natives of the area, the museum opened in 2005, a creation of the City of Paintsville and Paintsville Tourism.
Exhibits include items from Loretta Lynn, Chris Stapleton, Keith Whitley, Crystal Gale, Billy Ray Cyrus and others, and they attract a few thousand visitors a year from around the world, said Josh Johnson, executive director of Paintsville Tourism.
Johnson said the museum has remained open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays during the COVID-19 pandemic, but several events have been postponed or eliminated, for now.
“We have had to postpone our every Thursday Night Front Porch Pickin’," he said. "We hope we can continue to remain open during the pandemic."
The museum, at 120 Stave Branch Road, may be reached by calling (606) 297-7823.
