MOREHEAD The multi-year COVID19-imposed ban on live music in Morehead was broken Tuesday with a concert to raise money for the devastated Hindman Settlement School, heavily damaged by last week’s flooding in the Knott County community.
The show kicked off after more rains moved through the region, which added to the toll that left more than 35 dead and hundreds unaccounted for in a week of record flooding that tore through a half-dozen southern Kentucky counties with venerated settlements such as Hindman, Garrett and Whitesburg. The flooding reached as high as 20 feet in some places.
“That area is home,” said Morehead organizer Andrew Preston, originally of Van Lear. “I still don’t think I’ve quite grasped it.” He said the donations will be distributed throughout Knott County
Preston and many of the musicians share a bond with the settlement school through Sarah Kate Morgan, the folks art director, and with mentor Raymond McLain, who grew up along Troublesome Creek in Hindman in the mid-1950s through 1971, when his father was the executive director of the school.
Nearly all the musicians onstage at the Coffee Tree Bookstore studied traditional music under McLain, who retired from Morehead State’s Kentucky Center for Traditional Music in July.
“It has flooded nearly every year,” said McLain, who is now on the board of the settlement school. “But, it has never flooded like this.” He said buildings his father had moved uphill to avoid flooding, were drenched this time.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear told PBS’ Newshour Monday that even though the disaster hit late last week, the region is still in for prolonged sacrifices.
“We are still in the midst of the flooding and of the disaster.” he said. “Some people lost everything. I mean, everything.”
As airlift video from the Kentucky National Guard became viral on the internet, Sen. Mitch McConnell released a statement that, in part, praised the governor, President Joe Biden and FEMA for swift federal action. He said federal aid is already pouring into the area.
McLain said he wasn’t surprised his former students showed up to give strength to the relief efforts, as they wrapped the concert with “Will Circle Be Unbroken,” a Carter Family anthem about deep connections.
“I believe that song is more than a song,” he said. “That song is a prayer. It exemplifies what we’ve been talking about, the way we’re connected and the way we help one another. It’s overwhelming to see this and to hear it.”
The show in Morehead asked donations be sent to The Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky: https://www.appalachianky.org.