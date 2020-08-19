NELSONVILLE The Nelsonville Music Festival will be offered online from Stuart's Opera House's YouTube channel.
The festival will premiere at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Each night will feature a different lineup of performers, including CAAMP, Mandolin Orange, Hot Tuna, Shovels & Rope, Todd Snider, Tank and the Bangas, Haley Heynderickx, Bedouine, Joan Shelley, Tré Burt, Vieux Farka Touré, Cedric Burnside, Lydia Loveless, Snarls, Counterfeit Madison, Steve Poltz, Leggy, Hubby Jenkins, Angela Perley, Lisa Bella Donna, Ernie Johnson From Detroit, Water Witches, The D-Rays, Caitlin Kraus and others.
Each artist recorded a mini-set of up to five songs. Each of these sets will be edited into two nights of music.
The free event is a fundraiser for Stuart’s Opera House. Participating musicians donated their time and music. Donations are strongly encouraged.
For more information, call (740) 753-1924 or visit nelsonvillefest.org.