By LEE WARD
ASHLAND The Party Bus Band can be a wild ride.
Founder Gary Donalson said although he started the band with former members of Blue Max, of which he was a part, his goal with The Party Bus is to have a fun, dance band with a strong horn section.
“We decided we wanted a lot of horns, something nobody else was doing in the area,” Donalson said, giving credit to saxophonist Jeff Carter for bringing many of them in.
“Jeff does all the charts for us and plays sax and he has accumulated a list of horn players,” he said. “Just about all of them were going to Marshall or Morehead State.”
He said they’d play with the band until after they graduated and found the next stepping stone on their career path.
One of them was Greg Wing, a trumpet virtuoso who was Tom Jones’ band leader and played in Cher’s orchestra.
“He’s an adjunct professor at Morehead and be brings on some of his students, but our core members stay the same,” Donalson said. “It’s been interesting because they get through and stay with us until they find something, typically a cruise ship or a touring band.
“It fascinates me to listen to their stories playing with (Frank) Sinatra and Tom Jones,” he said.
Five years into the life of The Party Bus, there are six horns and three lead vocalists, including Gina Collinsworth, wife of Larry Collinsworth who was in Blue Max with Donalson.
The band performs eight to 10 times a year, and Donalson said those are times the audience should be prepared to dance.
“It’s an all up-tempo, in-your-face dance band,” he said. “We want people to get up and dance. it’s not anything to sit in your seat and listen to. We want you up the whole two hours.”
