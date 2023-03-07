ASHLAND The late Judy Fannin continues to give to the community.

In life, she shared the beauty of her home on Lexington Avenue and the fruits of her labor in her garden, especially her dahlias.

Fannin, who died on Dec. 21, 2022, left her holiday decorations to the Highlands Museum and Discovery Center for a fundraiser, which is scheduled for Friday and Saturday, March 10 and 11, at the museum, with proceeds benefiting the discovery center.

Kim Jenkins, executive director of the museum, said "holiday decorations" covers a lot of territory.

"She had decorations for every holiday," Jenkins said. "A little Valentine's Day and St. Patrick's Day, but a ton of Easter, July 4, fall, Halloween and Christmas."

Jenkins did the physical work of decorating for each holiday and worked with Fannin, who always had a vision of what she wanted, to make a plan.

"She was a firm believer in more is better," Jenkins said. "Later, she mellowed a little and let me have more of a hand in it."

She said the Christmas decorations went directly to the museum after the holidays.

"It's the hardest thing I've ever had to do," she said, noting Fannin was a close friend as well a "founding mother" of the museum. "Judy was a visionary, and she knew a good community has a good museum and believed Ashland needed a good museum and she helped make that happen with her energy and her money."

Jenkins said she has no idea what the decorations' value is, but she said Fannin replenished decorations annually.

"She reveled in trick-or-treat and decorated to the nines," Jenkins said of her Halloween decorations when she lived on Bath Avenue. "She set up the dining room with baskets and invited people into her home to parade around the dining room table and take candy from each basket. It was remarkable."

She also took pride in her extensive Christmas decorations.

"She was so proud of it and she loved to share it," Jenkins said. "She wanted people to walk up to her house and take their picture. She put out benches for them."

If you go "Decorate with Judy Fannin," a fundraiser for the Highlands Museum and Discover Center, will…

The fundraiser, called "Decorate with Judy Fannin," will include a sneak peek from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the museum. Admission will be $10; items will be available for purchase and door prizes will be awarded. Admission will be free for Day 2 of the sale, from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

"We're calling it 'Decorate with Judy Fannin' because she wanted to share with everybody and she did it for the public," Jenkins said. "Now, she's going to let the museum benefit."

(606) 326-2661 |

lward@dailyindependent.com